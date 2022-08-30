Holly Sonders plays ball in latex bikini

Holly Sonders close up. Pic credit: @holly.sonders/Instagram

Former Fox Sports face Holly Sonders is sizzling in a latex bikini as she shows off her “ball vibes.”

The brunette updated her Instagram last weekend with a massive figure showoff, proving that her workouts are paying off and also delighting her 600,000+ followers.

In the photo, Holly posed in natural sunlight against a white concrete wall.

The former golfer threw both arms up above her head for a bit of a stretch, showcasing her jaw-dropping abs as she modeled a very revealing and shiny black latex bikini.

The two-piece came with a low neckline and classic-cut briefs, ones drawing attention to Holly’s toned legs. Holly held a ball in her right hand, also gazing outwards while wearing a heavy face of makeup. Of course, fans were treated to the star’s plump pout.

Holly also showed off her belly piercing as she made her tiny waist and shredded torso the focal point. In a caption, she wrote, “Take @getmasculen and she will want to play ball with you guaranteed.”

Holly, 35, doesn’t update too often, although it looks like she’s been making headlines outside of her social media.

Earlier this summer, she was spotted at boyfriend Oscar de la Hoya’s fight in Los Angeles. The two met at a party in June of last year, and have been an item ever since.

Holly Sonders congratulates boxer boyfriend

On August 20, Holly updated with a red carpet shot as she posed with her boxer boyfriend to congratulate him on a big win.

Sizzling in her evening dress, she wrote, “Congratulations to @oscardelahoya on receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award last night from @dana_pump @davidpump7. Thank you for a beautiful evening and your endless fight against cancer. Oscar, nobody is more deserving of this award. You’re a legend, an American icon, and you’ve inspired fans and friends around the world for three decades and nobody is a better human being.”

Holly continued, “I love you and the peaceful place you’ve found in life,” then thanking designer Michael Costello for her dress.

Holly Sonders shows off figure in skimpy looks

Holly stunned fans just three days ago while in a sheer-netted and gold dress that showed off an undergarment beneath.

Seen backstage at an event while smiling, she said that it took her “34 years to find out what makes me happy.”

In her upbeat caption, Holly said it was “never too late!”

Holly’s Instagram is also followed by fellow former golfer Paige Spiranac.