Holly Sonders lifts shirt while braless in bed

Holly Sonders smiling.

Holly Sonders is turning heads as she teases the ‘Gram all over again.

The former Fox Sports face, 35, updated her social media with red hot content last week, sharing a mash-up of bed scenes as she rolled around white bedsheets and in undies, even lifting her tank top for a raunchy display.

Holly Sonders gets cheeky with new bed video

The brunette smoldered as she was filmed rocking a schoolteacher vibe – she wore thick-rimmed eyeglasses while flaunting her curves and going skimpy in a ribbed white tank and Superman Y-front undies.

Toying with her hair and seductively writhing around, the Ohio native drew attention to her shredded abs and assets as she posed from a bed with a mahogany-framed headboard, also offering a peachy view of her rear in one part of the footage.

“Always be ready for her @getmasculen,” a caption read.

Fans have left over 11,000 likes.

Holly doesn’t update too often. The star’s 660,000 followers last saw her on June 30 as she posed perched on the corner of a couch for a fashion display. Wearing tight dark pants and a clingy white top, Holly showed off her trim figure and curves as she held a Balmain bag – the iconic French brand is somewhat of a status symbol thanks to celebrity fans, including mogul Kylie Jenner. “Could you handle it?” a caption read.

The former Michigan State golfer trended big-time in 2021 as her sexy Instagram photos gained momentum, although she also remains known for hosting Golf Channel’s Morning Drive.

Holly Sonders recalls landing Morning Drive gig

Speaking to Golf Digest, the brunette bombshell revealed:

“I got the contact info for Joe Riley [senior director of news & talk] from someone else and badgered him via email and phone until he finally called me back. I was just a 22-year-old kid out of college. He said, ‘You need to do live TV. You need to improve and learn the biz.’ I went to Little Rock and did hard news—homicides, tornadoes, all kinds of stuff. I did that for almost a year before Joe brought me in for an interview. They took a chance on me, and the rest is history.”

In 2012, Holly got engaged to CBS Sports face Erik Kuselias. Following five years of marriage, the star announced that she’d filed for divorce. Her Instagram is followed by golf star Paige Spiranac.