TV host and businesswoman Holly Sonders looked incredible in her latest photo share, leaving little to the imagination with the outfit she modeled for her shoot.

In an image recently shared on her social media with hundreds of thousands of followers, Sonders posed in an open doorway with her hand resting against a side frame.

She wore a stunning long black shirt that looked sheer and silky, like sleepwear. Sonders had it unbuttoned, revealing much skin, and a pair of skimpy black bikini bottoms with straps rising above her hips.

To complete her outfit, she wore a pair of knee-high black high-heeled boots to create a captivating look.

Sonders’ long brown wavy hair flowed to one side. Her makeup was expertly styled with black eyeliner and eye shadow as a light shade of pink lipstick.

No clever caption or extra words were needed for Sonders’ picture as it made the statement itself. She tagged photographer @bagleyphoto_ for capturing the look.

Pic credit: @holly.sonders/Instagram

Holly Sonders with Oscar de la Hoya

Sonders, 35, dates boxing legend, Oscar de la Hoya. According to New York Post, the couple met at a party in June and have been together since.

Several weeks ago, Sonders shared a fun series of Instagram photos for Halloween. The couple donned creative costumes, dressing as Ricky Ricardo and Lucille Ball from I Love Lucy.

Before dating Oscar de la Hoya, Holly Sonders was linked to Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury. She’d previously been engaged to Dave Oancea, also known as Vegas Dave, in 2019, but they broke the engagement off in 2020 or earlier this year, per NY Post.

Sonders was also married to her former Golf channel co-host Erik Kuselias, but the couple divorced in 2016.

Sonders launched fitness app in 2020

Sonders rose to fame as a TV host with the Golf Channel and then worked with FOX Sports. However, she chose to leave that behind in an attempt to work for herself and create her products.

She’s attracted many fans who now follow her on social media, much like another golf sensation, Paige Spiranac.

With large social media followings, they can model, promote various products for brands, and even launch their own products. Sonders does all of these via her social media, including introducing various products she creates.

According to a JustNJE report, Sonders launched a fitness app in 2020. She’s previously shown she’s dedicated to her workouts and health.

The TeamUp Fitness app is available through Google Play and Apple’s App Store. It allows individuals to work towards a fit body similar to Sonders, provided they follow the exercise routines. It also includes exclusive workout videos featuring Sonders to help with motivation.

“My new platform TEAMUP Fitness will allow me to connect directly with you in a way I haven’t been able to before,” Sonders said of the launch.

Based on its official Instagram page, TeamUp Fitness also helps individuals find local workout partners or even potential dates and romances from the fitness community.

In addition to offering Sonders’ workout videos for others to follow, the app allows individuals to send in questions for her to answer, giving extra access to the former Golf Channel host.