Holly Sonders in string bikini shows weekend gym gains

Holly Sonders smiling. Pic credit: @hollysonders/Instagram

Former Fox Sports face Holly Sonders has been busy in the gym.

The 35-year-old media personality and ex to boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya proved you don’t need to be a pro athlete to bulk up in the gym – her weekend Instagram update came as a muscle display, and a racy one at that, as she posed in a bikini top and lowered jeans.

Telling her followers that she works “hard” for her body, Holly showed off her toned upper half as she struck a figure-flaunting pose, with the photo definitely showcasing her defined abs.

Posing indoors and by a pool table, Holly pushed out her chest a little as she donned a tiny and triangle bikini top in black.

Going stringy in her halterneck top, the brunette added in drainpipe jeans worn unbuttoned – fans also saw her torso tattoo as she added in a knitted beanie and posed with a full face of makeup, plus heavy lashes.

Tagging herself in Dallas, TX, Holly wrote:

“I work hard for this physique in and out of the gym. Let’s get you where you want to be. Get motivated. Get in shape. Get clarity. Get boosted. @getmasculen #manu.”

Holly Sonders snags promo deal with workout body

This isn’t the first time Holly has shouted out Masculen. In July, the star showed off her ripped frame in a red bikini and sneakers as she told fans: “I can barely keep up in the gym with my man who takes @getmasculen. You have to try it 🔥 and yes, we drew this bikini top on so IG doesn’t get upset. Link in bio @ajkphotography1.”

Also shouting out fitness-centric wellness brands are reality star Savannah Chrisley and actress Ashley Tisdale for Emsculpt.

Holly Sonders outlines workout routine

Holly comes with years of pro golfing behind her. The Ohio native has also opened up on her workout regimen, telling Golf Digest:

“I go to the gym four days a week, get a good sweat. I can’t run because I don’t have a meniscus. I also suffer from scoliosis. So for me, it’s a lot of body-weight stuff. I don’t touch weights anymore. My arms get muscular very quickly. Even carrying luggage. I don’t want huge arms.”

“Plenty of squats and lunges. I worked with a trainer before, Karen Palacios-Jansen. I have the shortest torso in the world,” she continued. Holly boasts 662,000 Instagram followers and is followed by golf star Paige Spiranac.