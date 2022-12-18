Holly Scarfone looked gorgeous in a figure-hugging LBD. Pic credit: @hollyscarfone/Instagram

Holly Scarfone made sure all eyes were on her as she slipped into a daring LDB that showed off plenty of her sun-kissed skin.

The 24-year-old, who shot to fame on Too Hot to Handle, looked sensational while she strutted her stuff around LA over the weekend.

Between posting sizzling snaps on her Instagram and appearing on reality TV shows, it seems Holly is living her best life at the moment.

On Friday night, the brunette beauty was snapped in West Hollywood having dinner with her pals.

As expected, Holly served yet another look for the get-together with friends — and this time she left very little to the imagination.

The star rocked her gorgeous figure as she stepped out in a classic little black dress and purple heels.

Holly Scarfone keeps it classic with a plunging LBD

Holly exuded sexiness and style in the LBD that was emblazoned with sequins that sparkled in the light.

Not one to be shy, Holly showed off her sculpted shoulders and toned arms in the dress.

The sparkly number also had a plunging neckline which showcased even more of Holly’s smooth skin.

Holly Scarfone simply dazzled in a figure-hugging LBD. Pic credit: TPG / BACKGRID

As she strutted her stuff through the LA streets, Holly’s dress hugged her body flawlessly, showcasing her killer curves from every angle.

She teamed the barely-there look with a pair of purple, open-toe heels — adding a pop of color to her ensemble.

Holly wore her dark tresses into a slicked-back bun, with wisps falling to the side of her flawless face.

For accessories and jewelry, Holly opted to keep things casual, with the reality star opting for a small purse, a gold bangle, and a pair of bedazzled earrings.

Holly Scarfone sizzles in Lounge Underwear

Since breaking out on the scene at the start of the year, it’s safe to say Holly has become one of the most in-demand influencers.

The stunner often collaborates with brands that want her to promote their products — and she is more than happy to do so.

One of the brands that Holly works with often is Lounge Underwear.

Lounge Underwear’s motive is to empower women and redefine beauty standards for all things comfort.

Earlier this week, Holly took to Instagram to show off a gorgeous lingerie set from the fashion company.

As she posed up a storm for her 768k followers, Holly wowed in the black number that showed off plenty of her skin.

She styled her hair into an elegant updo and opted for sky-high lashes and a pink gloss on her famous pout.