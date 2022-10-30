Holly Scarfone left little to the imagination in her Halloween outfit. Pic credit: @hollyscarfone/Instagram

Stunning Holly Scarfone wowed onlookers as she made her way to a Halloween party in a barely-there costume.

The Too Hot To Handle star stepped out in Hollywood wearing nothing but a lacy set of lingerie and a fishnet dress.

Holly wore a sheer bralette with black lace trim, lace overlay, and thin spaghetti straps. The bralette plunged in the center, and she wore a pair of high-leg bottoms in matching lace.

To overlay the underwear, she rocked a black fishnet dress that covered her body mostly from head to toe but remained completely see-through, showcasing Holly’s incredible figure.

The garment had long loose sleeves, an asymmetrical neckline, and an asymmetrical hem. It was sewn with tiny crystals throughout, causing it to glisten and sparkle in the surrounding lights as the flash from the camera went off.

On her feet, she wore patent high-heels that were pointed at the toe and featured a studded strap across the bridge of her foot.

Holly Scarfone left little to the imagination as she stepped out dressed in a skimpy Halloween costume. Pic credit: TPG / BACKGRID

Her waist-length dark locks were sleek and glossy and had been styled in a loose wave, falling in front of her shoulder. It looked healthy and shiny as it caught the light in the snap.

The 23-year-old stunner wore understated makeup, sporting only foundation, some rosy blush, a nude lip and a pretty set of false lashes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She offset the monochrome vibe of the outfit with blood-red polish on her nails, which she also tied into a crown she wore on her head, which was black with red gemstones.

Holly gave the costume a finishing touch by accessorizing with an elegant diamond necklace, a ring on her middle finger, and a watch with a white strap. She looked ready for the spooky Halloween fun ahead.

The Netflix star posted some photographs of the outfit to her Instagram grid, where she posed against a bright red curtained backdrop, holding a single rose.

In these pictures, she further accessorized with a lace eye mask that matched her underwear set. She captioned the post, “kiss of death.”

Holly Scarfone sizzles in blue Lounge Underwear bikini

In between snapping stunning selfies and posting updates of her world travels, Holly also takes the time to promote brands she loves.

She is regularly pictured in lingerie sets from Lounge Underwear, but occasionally she mixes it up with one of their bikinis, as she did so recently in a little blue number.

The television personality sat on a wooden floor and posed in the sun’s rays from an unknown location. The sunlight illuminated Holly’s incredible body, showing off every fantastic curve.

Her bikini top was blue with a ditsy orange floral pattern and ruched in the center, featuring a cutout circle. She wore the thin straps off-the-shoulder to reveal her toned and sculpted shoulders.

The bikini bottoms had a v-shape front in matching fabric, and had silver circular hardware connecting the sides.

She captioned the post, “I still got jazz when i got the blues 💙💙 #readysetlounge @loungeunderwear.”

Holly wore the Lounge Underwear Floral Bikini Top and the Floral Bikini Briefs, both in the shade Blue. The top is priced at $30.00 and the bottoms at $25.00. Both are available for purchase on the brand’s website.

Holly Scarfone raises temperatures in Fashion Nova

The dark-haired stunner also promotes Fashion Nova from time to time, as seen in a recent post which she posted from London, UK where she donned animal print for a sizzling set of pics.

Posing next to large ceiling-to-floor windows, the star positioned herself in the natural light to show off her leopard ensemble.

She wore a silky animal print camisole, with thin spaghetti straps and black lace trim around the neckline and bottom hem. The hem formed an unusual v-shape that showed off a little of the beauty’s tiny waist.

She teamed the cropped top with a miniskirt in matching fabric. The skirt featured a dramatic slit at the side which showed off Holly’s toned thigh.

She kept accessories minimal, wearing only a watch on one wrist, a bangle on the other, and a gold chain necklace that held a pendant with her first initial, H.

Keeping her caption short and to the point, she wrote, “Catty 🐆🤎 @fashionnova.”