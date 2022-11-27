Holly Scarfone was stunning in an all-black outfit. Pic credit: @hollyscarfone/Instagram

Holly Scarfone kept it all black as she made her way to meet up with friends in Hollywood.

The Too Hot To Handle beauty looked incredible as she stepped out in a black bodysuit and tights for her latest party.

Holly showed off her toned arms and sculpted shoulders in the sleeveless bodysuit that had a one-shoulder style.

The fabric hugged her body tight as she strutted her stuff through the LA streets, showcasing her curves as she went.

She paired the bodysuit with sheer black tights and a patent pointed heel that featured a studded strap.

Her long dark tresses looked glossy and soft as they fell down her back, allowing her one-shoulder ensemble to be the center of attention.

Holly accessorized the chic black look with a small patent purse which added a greyish-blue pop of color against the monochrome outfit.

She kept jewelry to a minimum, opting for just two bangles around one wrist and a statement pair of bejeweled earrings.

The reality star, who is rumored to be dating Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick, kept her makeup understated, too, as she rocked a winged eyeliner look and some subtle blush on her cheeks.

Holly Scarfone stuns in white for Talentless

The pair fueled rumors earlier this year when Holly partnered with Disick’s brand Talentless to model one of their pieces.

Disick started the brand in 2018, aiming to produce high-end garments with a sportswear feel at an affordable price.

Holly wore a white body suit from the brand that followed the contours of her body, showing off her incredible figure and she unzipped the garment to her chest to show off some skin.

She rocked a glam makeup look for the images that were shared with her 744k followers, wearing a black eyeliner wing and glossy nude lips.

The reality beauty captioned the post, “oh lord she’s @talentless.”

Disick sent the rumor mill into overdrive as he left a flirty comment, writing to the model, “I can think of a few talents you have right off the top of my head, no pun intended.”

Holly wore the Rib Zip Front Bodysuit in White, priced at $89.

Holly Scarfone in futuristic minidress for Fashion Nova

Since her appearance on Season 3 of the hit Netflix show Too Hot To Handle, Holly has become a sought-after influencer for many brands who want her to promote their products.

She looked totally out of this world recently as she partnered with fashion giants Fashion Nova to model a futuristic minidress.

She wore a quilted puffer dress in a metallic magenta color to showcase her tiny waist and incredible curves.

Light poured over her as she posed in the dress for the shot, which she captioned, “Puffer up baby 🫦 @FashionNova.”

The reality star paired the little metallic number with a pair of silver shades to complete the futuristic look.

Holly wore the Icon Living Metallic Mini Dress in shade Fuchsia, priced at $49.99 and is available from the Fashion Nova website.