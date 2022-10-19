Holly Scarfone looked amazing in all-black while entering the private party. Pic credit: @hollyscarfone/Instagram

Holly Scarfone looked terrific as she showed up all black for her latest party. She was seen Tuesday night looking amazing as she attended a private party for the fashion brand Guess.

She walked into the event in a completely sheer catsuit. The catsuit covered her whole body with a high neckline, gloves attached to the sleeve, and it even covered her feet.

To pull the look together, she wore a black corset to snatch her tiny waist. She wore black kitten heels with a pointed toe and rhinestone strap.

The 23-year-old kept the accessories simple with a leather purse, a diamond tennis bracelet, gold hoops, and a small gold ring.

For her hair, she decided to curl her dark brown locks and kept them down to cascade off her shoulders.

The reality star wore simple makeup with a nude cut crease eyeshadow and a dark pink lip.

Holly Scarfone looked great as she walked into the Guess private party. Pic credit: Backgrid

Holly Scarfone loves an all-black outfit.

Believe it or not, it’s not hard to spot the Too Hot to Handle star in a monochromatic fit. Last week, she was seen at the Bowery Hotel looking chic as ever in her all-black ensemble.

While posing in the lobby, she was seen wearing a sheer black body suit with gloves attached to the sleeves. This style has been trendy lately as it’s been seen sported by major celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. She paired the body suit with tight black leggings. The leggings adorned black gemstones and were slightly sheer to reveal the bottom of her body suit.

Holly kept the accessories simple and sported the same leather bag she would later be seen with at the Guess party, as well as pitch-black sunglasses.

The reality star kept her hair simple by pulling it back into a sleek ponytail to give her followers a view of her thick gold earrings.

Holly Scarfone was rumored to be dating Scott Disick

It’s no surprise that people are always curious about the 23-year-old’s love life.

Known for the show Too Hot to Handle, fans got introduced to the star early and quickly became invested in who she was dating even after the show. Recently, pictures of Holly and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star hanging out together began circulating.

When Daily Mail spoke to her co-star Harry, he quickly dispelled the idea that they genuinely liked each other. He laughed and told Daily Mail, “Nah, no way on god’s planet does she like Scott. Holly’s smart. I like her, but she’s smart.”