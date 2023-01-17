Holly Ramsay looks incredible in her sheer black dress for a good day in Los Angeles. Pic credit: @hollyramsayy/Instagram

Holly Ramsay made the internet buzz in her latest share as she geared up in her beautiful black gown.

The daughter of the famous British chef, Gordan Ramsay, took to her social media with a killer fit as she enjoyed a lovely day in Los Angeles, California.

Holly and her father have made it known that they are super close. However, the young star has proved to make a name for herself all on her own.

In her latest share, the 23-year-old demonstrated just that.

Holly took to her Instagram with a rather striking and mesmerizing look that she shared with her 320k followers.

It goes without saying that black is certainly Holly’s color.

Holly Ramsay shows off her incredible black dress for some L.A. fun

After recently celebrating two years of sobriety, the young celeb looks more gorgeous than ever, as she’s naturally glowing in almost every photo she shares.

However, in her most recent upload to Instagram, Holly posed in her lofty, modern-styled space as she leaned against a brown desk.

As she smirked, the blonde beauty was captured wearing a long, black knitted dress. The beautiful piece resembled a crochet-like texture as it shimmered with the silver accents it had embroidered within it.

The dress was semi-sheer, so Holly paired the dress with a black bralette and some high-waisted bikini-like fabrics underneath for a little extra support.

The 23-year-old accessorized with an assortment of small rings and a small silver necklace.

While she stood next to some greenery and modern white decor, the star grabbed her long blonde hair that cascaded down the front of her.

Holly rocked an all-natural face for this particular shot as she was photographed completely makeup-free.

Regardless, the blonde beauty looked effortlessly stunning as she showed off her iconic L.A. look for the day.

She captioned the post, “Good day LA 🧚🏼‍♀️🧚🏼‍♀️.”

Holly Ramsay is the founder of 21 & Over with Holly Ramsay Podcast

Holly Ramsay has proved to be a busy woman between her modeling, her travels, and her new accomplishments of being two years sober.

However, the multi-talented celeb has also founded her own podcast called 21 & Over with Holly Ramsay.

21 & Over is the podcast for those who struggle with anxiety, self-doubt, mental health, and creating identities in today’s world.

Holly has also invited a handful of guests to speak on the podcast. That way, listeners can hear the many positive and negative experiences that people have had regarding their mental health.

Her first post for the podcast was uploaded over a year ago, and she’s had much success with the podcast ever since.

She captioned the post, “Today’s the day! The first episode is out now💕💕 So excited for you all to listen! Available wherever you get your podcasts 🎧🎙.”

Fans can now stream each episode of the podcast on Apple Podcasts.