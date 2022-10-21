Holly Ramsay stunned as she posed in a little black dress for the weekend. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Holly Ramsay dazzled as she donned a little black dress for the night.

The 22-year-old daughter of British chef Gordon Ramsay looked ready for a night out in her stunning dress. Her black plunging minidress was formfitting and sleeveless, with some wave patterns lining its edges and straps.

Ramsay posed in a grey armchair for the photo, with her purse resting next to her. She smiled as she looked down at the camera and crossed her hands over her knees.

The photo gave a glimpse of a glittering gold watch and gold band that she wore on her wrist. She also wore a delicate gold necklace to match her watch.

To complete her look, she wore her golden locks loose as they reached just below her shoulders.

She finished up her look with her bejeweled black purse and purple fingernail polish.

Holly Ramsay stuns in LBD for night out

Ramsay indicated in her caption that it was a “Little black dress kinda night” for her.

Ramsay is most well-known for being the daughter of Gordon and Tana Ramsay. Gordon is a famous chef and restauranteur whose restaurants have earned a total of 17 Michelin stars overall.

Meanwhile, Tana is a TV broadcaster and has also authored several cookbooks.

In addition to Holly, Tana and Gordon are also parents to Tilly, Jack, Megan, and Oscar. So far, Tilly is the only child to follow in her parent’s footsteps as she is a TV presenter and celebrity chef.

While Ramsay comes from a star-studded family with a penchant for cooking, she has chosen to forge her own path.

She has built a name for herself as a podcast host with her podcast 21 & Over with Holly Ramsay. In the podcast, Ramsay shares her mental health journey in hopes of helping others.

Ramsay recently debuted new tattoo

Just days before Ramsay posed in her little black dress, she debuted a brand new tattoo.

Ramsay shared the tattoo transformation across a series of photographs. Her tattoo was done by tattoo artist Miles Langford, who also recently guest-starred on her podcast.

In the photos, Ramsay wore a strapless tank top with a blue and beige design on it. She paired her top with some black pants and a pair of black loafers.

The photos saw Ramsay smiling excitedly as Langford worked on her tattoo, with the last two photos containing the big reveal. The tattoo was placed on the inside of her wrist and consisted of the words “love myself.”

In her caption, Ramsay indicated that this tattoo was “special” to her. The tattoo had a subtle appearance but a very sweet message.

Whether it is a night out in a little black dress or debuting a new tattoo, Ramsay looks stunning and confident.