The beloved Holly Ramsay looked flawless in her nightly ensemble as she headed to one of her favorite places; Hell’s Kitchen.

Hell’s Kitchen belongs to Holly’s father, Gordon Ramsay.

Gordon is known as a mastermind in the kitchen, an all-around inspiring chef with a comical personality.

The infamous chef has turned his hit TV show, Hell’s Kitchen, into a famous restaurant which is now located in 5 main cities across the United States.

However, for this particular shot, Holly tagged Washington, D.C., as the location.

The blonde beauty shared the fun night with her 321,000 followers via Instagram.

Holly Ramsay looked gorgeous in her all-black ensemble

Holly certainly turned up in the heat in her most recent share as she uploaded a carousel of undeniably spicy content.

In the first slide, Holly looked phenomenal while she stood under the glowing Hell’s Kitchen sign.

Holly smiled at the camera as she posed in her stunning black mini-dress. The dress was a low-cut design that featured a silver accent around the torso.

She coordinated the masterfully crafted piece with some sheer, black leggings along with a pair of black pointed heels. The heels were glistening in the light as they featured a diamond bow across the front of them.

She accessorized with a couple of dainty gold necklaces, along with a flashy gold watch.



To complete the look, the young celeb styled her blonde hair in light waves that further cascaded down her body. Her makeup looked impeccable, and her complexion was effortlessly glowing.

Some of the other slides featured shots of the Hell’s Kitchen napkins, along with a shot of some red and yellow colored macaroons that sat in a glass jar.

Overall, Holly looked to be thoroughly enjoying her night while she got to experience some out-of-this-world food.

She captioned the post, “YES CHEF 🔥.”

Holly Ramsay and her father Gordon Ramsay support FORMULA 1

Holly and her dad have been known to be huge fans of racing over the years. The pair have been spotted at a handful of races while they continue to support Formula 1 Racing.

For this particular share, Holly was captured holding hands with her dad as the two of them walked around the racetrack.

In the next couple of slides, the two were seen sitting behind a booth while they both wore a pair of Oracle headphones during the race.

The last slide even featured Holly meeting one of the racers as she shook his hand while they prepared for the race.

She captioned the post, “See you next season @f1 🏎️ can’t wait to be back on the grid for many more race weekends 🏁.”

Holly Ramsay teamed up with Tatler Magazine for The Little Black Book project

In another Instagram post, Holly shared the special project that she had been working on with Tatler Magazine.

Tatler Magazine gathered a handful of young, talented celebrities like Holly to create this fun project.

The Little Black Book was set up in the form of a Q&A, where the celebrities would answer a variety of unique questions, mostly based on relationships.

Some of the questions revolved around irrational fears, escape plans, along with the perfect qualities within a partner.

For the special project, the blonde beauty was styled in a bright red two-piece set. The set included a long, red feathery blazer and a pair of matching red pants.

She also wore a stunning bright pink shade of gloss across her lips while happily answering the questions.

She captioned the post, “A few weeks ago with @tatlermagazine 📹 #LittleBlackBook 💋.”

Fans can watch The Little Black Book on Tatler’s website, or they can head to their Instagram page to watch the Q&A in a series of short clips.