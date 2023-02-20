Holly Ramsay looked like an absolute queen, dazzling in a sequin ensemble for a special night out in New York City.

The daughter of the famous British chef, Gordon Ramsay, was spotted making her exceptional nightly debut as she attended another event during New York Fashion Week.

The 23-year-old was captured posing for various photographs before the Julien and Gabriela Spring Collection runway event.

Holly looked like a model as she showed up to the event looking nothing short of perfect while sporting a gold sequined dress.

The dress was the perfect fit for the young celeb as she stole the show in her glitzy gown alone.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Luckily for her fans, Holly was kind enough to share the memorable moment with her loyal followers as she posted some photographs to her Instagram Story.

Holly Ramsay looks gorgeous in gold as she attends New York Fashion Week

The blonde beauty was spotted along the gray, Julien and Gabriela branded wall while she posed for a couple of shots in her glitzy ensemble.

Holly chose a gold, sequin-embellished dress that hugged her silhouette perfectly for this special occasion.

The long-sleeved dress featured a gorgeous, low-cut design along the front and another cut-out design along her side. The gown included a lovely, high-slit along the right side of her leg to add to the intricate detailing.

She coordinated the dress with black, pointed heels that featured a diamond bow across the front.

Her blonde hair was parted down the middle and further styled in curls that flowed down her back.

She went on to accessorize with a couple of gold rings and a small gold necklace.

She captioned the Story by saying, “I’ll never get over this dress.”

Holly Ramsay is an absolute queen as she attends New York Fashion Week in a gold, show-stopping gown. Pic credit: @hollyramsayy/Instagram

Holly Ramsay recently teamed up with Calm to discuss mental health

When the multi-talented celeb isn’t busy attending events, she advocates for mental health instead.

In another recent Instagram post, Holly happily teamed up with the company Calm.

Calm is a non-profit organization that helps promote mental health awareness and further amplifies the importance of the conversations around it.

The blonde beauty teamed up with the organization to discuss mental illness and the wellness activities available for people struggling with an illness.

Holly donned a beautiful, bright red racing suit in the provided picture. She styled the racing gear with some black boots and a pair of black and white rubber gloves.

Holly was captured outside for this scenic post while sitting on a black picnic table. Per usual, the mental health advocate looked effortlessly gorgeous while her blonde locks cascaded down the front of her racing gear.

The young star stared directly at the camera for this shot while she rocked a more naturally beautiful face for this special occasion.

The caption read, “Spent the most entertaining week with some great people, discussing everything mental health and even learning some new weird and wonderful wellness activities🧘🏼‍♀️- available to watch now on ITV hub @calmzone @itv2 @twentysix03ent !! P.s don’t trust @thedeanlife with any eggs 🍳.”