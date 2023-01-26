Holly Ramsay enjoyed the scenic sights of beautiful Mother Nature as she picked up her phone while overlooking a sea of greenery.

The daughter of the famous British chef, Gordon Ramsay, was spotted making a very important phone call while she posed along her lofty L.A. deck.

Behind the gorgeous white deck sat a beautiful open field with a sea of endless green trees that added the perfect pop of color.

Holly looked amazing in the scenic shot as she sported a comfy-looking top and paired it with a red and black printed skirt.



In one of the shots, the young star channeled her inner child as she goofed around while sticking her tongue out at the camera.

Luckily for fans, Holly uploaded the timeless shots onto her Instagram feed.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Holly Ramsay enjoys a nice balcony view in her sheer skirt

In the first slide, the blonde beauty looked out into the sunny distance as she was busy taking a critical phone call.

In the shot, Holly sported a black turtleneck sweater that swooped past her waist. The oversized sweater featured ribbed-textured sleeves that flared out at the ends.

She coordinated the cutesy top with a stunning sheer maxi skirt. The skirt featured rose detailing printed within the fabric, providing a sleek and shiny look.

To accessorize, the 23-year-old sported a pair of black-framed sunglasses. She also added a pair of small hoop earrings and a couple of gold rings.

In the other slides, Holly uploaded a variety of random but amusing photos. The second shot was a photograph of someone wearing a toilet paper mask while they sported a white t-shirt that spelled out “Sisters are special” across the chest.

In the fourth slide, the young celeb uploaded a close-up shot of a machine that said “Fun Shuttle” in big red lettering across the top. The shuttle was painted white, while red and yellow drawings of numerous planets were scattered amongst it. The shuttle was also filled with dozens of plastic golden eggs.

She wrapped up the post by saying, “Call me maybe 🚀 ” in the caption.

Holly Ramsay recently teamed up with Calm to discuss mental health

In another Instagram post, Holly teamed up with the company Calm.

Calm is a non-profit organization that helps promote mental health awareness.

The blonde beauty teamed up with the organization to further discuss mental illness and all of the wellness activities available for people struggling with an illness.

For the promotional post, Holly sported a bright red racing suit. She styled the racing gear with black boots and a pair of black and white rubber gloves.

Holly was also captured outside for this scenic post while she sat on top of a black picnic table. Per usual, the star looked effortlessly gorgeous while her blonde locks cascaded down the front of her racing gear.

She sported a huge smile across her face while she helped raise awareness for an important cause.

She captioned the post, “Spent the most entertaining week with some great people, discussing everything mental health and even learning some new weird and wonderful wellness activities🧘🏼‍♀️- available to watch now on ITV hub @calmzone @angelica-sumtertv2 @twentysix03ent !! P.s don’t trust @thedeanlife with any eggs 🍳.”

Fans can now head to Calm’s Instagram page to learn more about the organization and its overall mission as a company.