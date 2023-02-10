Holly Ramsay took advantage of another wonderful experience as she left her home in L.A. to further indulge in some fun New York City festivities.

The daughter of the famous British chef, Gordon Ramsay, kindly took to her social media as she shared a carousel of mesmerizing shots.

The blonde beauty was photographed in the elevator as she modeled in a gorgeous black ensemble while she made her nightly debut.

Holly certainly encapsulated the look of a fashionable New Yorker as she undoubtedly wowed her fans with this supreme look.

The 23-year-old provided many angles of the look along with her finely selected wardrobe essentials for her epic NYC outing.

Holly was kind enough to share her extraordinary night with her fans as she uploaded the carousel of shots onto her Instagram feed.

Holly Ramsay is gorgeous in her lacy, sheer ensemble

In recent months, Holly has been noted for her exemplary taste in fashion while she only continues to keep raising the bar.

In her most recent NYC post, the blonde bombshell demonstrated that once more.

Holly leaned up against the elevator as she stared directly at the camera. Her fit of the night consisted of a black, lacy bodysuit that featured floral-printed embroidery throughout.

As for her bottoms, she wore a pair of black, high-waisted dress pants. The pants were a straight-legged fit that featured a small slit along her ankles.

Holly added a pair of bright orange, pointed heels that gave the overall fit a perfect splash of color.

In the third slide, Holly shared a beautiful selfie as she rested on her bed.

Her blonde hair was left down and styled in light waves while she sported an assortment of gold hoop earrings and necklaces.

For her makeup, the young celeb went with a more naturally glowing look. She added subtle touches of mascara and some splashes of highlighter along her cheeks.

Overall, Holly looked heavenly as she marveled under the city lights in NYC.



She captioned the post, “Can’t stay away from NY 🧁🇺🇸.”

Holly Ramsay loves her black wardrobe essentials

In another recent Instagram share, the blonde beauty hit the road as she made her way to Hell’s Kitchen in Washington, D.C.

Yet again, Holly gravitated toward an all-black ensemble, simply proving that black is her staple color.

In the first slide, Holly smiled at the camera as she posed in her black mini-dress. The staple piece was a low-cut design that featured a silver, glitzy band around her torso.

She coordinated the masterpiece with some sheer black leggings and a pair of black pointed heels. The heels featured a diamond bow across the front of them while they perfectly coincided with the rest of the glamorous look.

She further accessorized with a couple of dainty gold necklaces, along with a flashy gold watch.

To complete her nightly ensemble, Holly styled her blonde hair in light waves that further flowed down her body.

Furthermore, her makeup looked impeccable, and her complexion was effortlessly glowing, alongside the Hell’s Kitchen sign that peered out from behind her body.

She simply captioned the post, “YES CHEF 🔥.”

Holly Ramsay promotes a new project with Studio Ramsay

In addition to her exquisite fashion taste, Holly is also an advocate for mental and physical health.

Not only does the star host her own 21 & Over podcast about mental health, but she also recently worked on a new project with Studio Ramsay, which revolved around similar issues.

Studio Ramsay is an international, multi-platform production company that was founded by Gordon Ramsay and is now part of Fox Entertainment.

However, for this particular project, Holly helped her dad host an educational conversation called The Talk.

The Talk was designed to help raise awareness of physical education and the attitudes that are revolved around it.

In a recent Instagram post, Studio Ramsay posted a picture that featured Holly’s face in the background. The project was also searching for individuals that were willing to talk freely about their life experiences.

The post was captioned, “There’s a new project bubbling away at @studioramsayglobal with @hollyramsayy and we’re looking to hear from people of all ages and all backgrounds! We’re looking to hear from those open to talking about their sex education and attitudes toward sex 💭 If you’d like to get involved in filming or submit an anonymous story, follow the link here https://linktr.ee/thetalkdoc.”

Fans can head to Studio Ramsay’s official website to learn more about The Talk project along with all of their other upcoming work.