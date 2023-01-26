Holly Ramsay is infamous for turning a couple of heads due to her incredible fashion sense along with her bubbly, kind-hearted personality.

In her latest share, the 23-year-old demonstrated just that.

The daughter of the famous British chef, Gordan Ramsay, took to her social media with her killer gym fit as she posed in the mirror for a quick selfie.

Holly was captured posing for a selfie in her spacious, home gym.

In the white-and-black gym, Holly showcased her killer curves as she styled in all-black athletic clothing for this particular session.

Luckily for fans, Holly uploaded the hard-hitting session to her Instagram Story. However, it would only be available for a 24-hour time slot.

Holly Ramsay is beautiful in all-black attire for a sweaty gym session

In the striking selfie, Holly leaned up against her multi-colored stationary bike as she posed for the shot.

She wore a classic black, cropped tank top along with a pair of high-waisted athletic leggings. Both pieces hugged her body perfectly while accentuating her slender yet toned figure.

For her shoes, Holly went with a pair of bright white training sneakers that provided her with loads of support while she practiced and trained.

She tied her blonde locks into a tight ponytail as she wore a pair of headphones over her ears, which were her source of music for the session.

Overall, Holly stole the show once again with her athletic ensemble, looking fitter than ever.

Pic credit: @hollyramsayy/Instagram

Holly Shares her love for drumming

In another recent post, Holly happily sat behind a beautiful red, Yamaha drumset as she sported a pretty smile.

The young celeb had a pair of wooden drumsticks in her hand while she got ready for her “band practice.”

She sported a lacy black tank top and a pair of black bottoms. She also accessorized with a black and gold Gucci belt, along with a small, dainty necklace.

Holly’s blonde hair was parted down the middle for the practice while her voluminous curls flowed down her back.

She sported a full face of makeup and as usual, looked effortlessly beautiful.

Behind her, sat a beautiful mural on the wall of Japanese artwork that perfectly coincided with the other colors in the picture.

She captioned the post, “Band practice 🎸.”

Holly Ramsay celebrates two years of sobriety

More recently, Holly took to her Instagram feed as she announced a special, hard-earned milestone in her life.

The young star posted a screenshot of a heartfelt letter that she wrote, and it started by saying, “Today marks two years since I last had alcohol.”

Holly confidently spoke her truths about her past, while thanking the people that stayed close to her and supported her along the way.

She said, “I am so grateful to so many people for their support, encouragement, and endless love.”

Holly has worked incredibly hard over the years to continue her sobriety while raising awareness for those also struggling.

Holly Ramsay is the founder and host of the 21 & Over podcast

Holly Ramsay has undoubtedly proved to be an extremely busy individual between her ongoing modeling, her travels, and her new accomplishments of being two years sober.

Furthermore, the multi-talented celeb has also founded the podcast called 21 & Over with Holly Ramsay, which she also hosts as well.

21 & Over podcast is dedicated to those who struggle with anything relating to anxiety, self-doubt, mental health, and creating identities in today’s world.

Additionally, Holly has invited a handful of insightful guests to speak on the podcast. That way, listeners can hear the many positive and negative experiences that individuals have had regarding their mental health.

The first post for the podcast was uploaded over a year ago, and she’s had much success with the podcast ever since. She continues to incorporate many intellectual guests into the episodes while simultaneously helping spread awareness on the dawning issue.

She captioned the post, “Check out our latest episode Focusing on Change! 💗Available wherever you get your podcasts!”

Fans can now head to 21 & Over’s podcast page to keep up to date with the latest episode releases while following along with Holly’s mental health journey.