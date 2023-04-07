Holly Ramsay is back again, and this time, she effortlessly wowed her fans with another exemplary masterpiece.

The masterpiece included a stunning, black leather dress that hugged her silhouette perfectly.

However, the multi-talented celeb didn’t style in this dress for just any ordinary night.

This special night was certainly one to remember as Holly’s dad, Gordon Ramsay, happily accepted GQ’s 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award.

As expected, Holly attended the GQ Food and Drink Award Show as she captured many fun shots from the memorable night.

Luckily for fans, the blonde beauty posted a carousel of shots on her Instagram feed, further sharing the special moment with her 324,000 followers.

Holly Ramsay looks beautiful in her black leather ensemble

In the first slide that she provided, Holly posed in her car as she donned an all-leather fit. The outfit included a low-cut, leather minidress that featured a perfectly synched waist and a small slit that rested along her one leg.

The 23-year-old star went on to accessorize with an assortment of flashy gold jewelry and further styled her hair in the utmost perfect curls.

She wore a full face of shimmery makeup while she happily held her GQ goody bag.

In the last slide, Holly even captured a shot of Ed Sheeran as he spoke on the GQ stage. In the corner of the photo, Holly was spotted holding her mouth with her hand as she seemed more than happy to be at the event.

The post was captioned, “Dad won a lifetime achievement award and I won a goody bag 😮‍💨. Congratulations @gordongram so proud of you, always 💘💘.”

Holly Ramsay teamed up with Tatler Magazine

If Holly isn’t busy supporting her dad, she’s instead enjoying some other creative projects. One of her more recent projects included one that she had been working on with Tatler Magazine.

Tatler Magazine is a British magazine company that provides its audience with only the best mix of glamour, fashion, beauty tips, and much more.

However, for this unique project, Tatler Magazine gathered a handful of talented celebrities, like Holly, to create this fun masterpiece that they called The Little Black Book.

The Little Black Book was set up in the form of a Q&A, where the celebrities answered various yet relevant life questions.

Some of the questions revolved around irrational fears, escape plans, and the perfect qualities within a partner.

More so, Holly was asked what her escape plan was regarding an uncomfortable date, and she responded, “I have a group chat with my siblings, and I will text them, and straight away, one of them will call me and make something up.”

For this special Q&A, the socialite wore a bright red blazer that featured a red feathery trim that traveled up her collar and sleeves. She styled her blonde hair pin-straight and donned a full face of makeup.

Overall, Holly looked phenomenal while she happily involved herself with this fun project.

The caption read, “Disastrous date? From secret escape routes to made-up manicures, Tatler’s eligibles can save you. It boys of the moment @theflagtwins, Gordon Ramsay’s social media sensation daughter, @hollyramsayy, and Fatboy Slim’s rising star DJ son, @woody_cook are on hand.”

Fans can watch The Little Black Book on Tatler Magazine’s website, or they can head to their Instagram page to watch the Q&A in a series of short clips.