Holly Ramsay shares life update in plunging string bikini

Holly Ramsay is living life to the fullest, and the British beauty shared a snippet of what she’s been up to lately, looking stunning in the process.

The 23-year-old daughter of world-renowned chef Gordon Ramsay shared a carousel of photos depicting her travels to Rock in Cornwall.

Holly looked sensational in the first photo she uploaded to Instagram, clad in a black string bikini.

The black-and-white image saw Holly seated on a towel in the grass wearing a skimpy string bikini that emphasized her amazing physique.

Holly looked happy and carefree in the sunny snap, her long blonde hair flowing in the breeze as she smiled slightly, highlighting her natural beauty.

The blonde stunner also shared some photos from her travels, including a gorgeous shot of a bevy of boats on the water, her dog lounging on the patio, some snaps of freshly baked muffins, a countertop full of baking necessities, and a picturesque view of the grassy sands and clear blue sky.

Holly captioned her share, “This weeks camera roll 🖤💭✨🍌”

Holly Ramsay seemingly confirms romance with Olympian Adam Peaty

Eagle-eyed followers of Holly’s may have noticed that her post seemed to confirm her relationship status with English swimmer Adam Peaty.

In the third slide of her carousel, Holly tagged Adam’s Instagram handle. Adam has showed up on Holly’s posts lately in the comments section and did so in her carousel by leaving a single white heart emoji.

Adam and Holly got flirty in the comments of her post. Pic credit: @hollyramsayy/Instagram

Holly reciprocated the flirty exchange, replying with a white heart emoji of her own.

Holly stays physically and mentally healthy with a balanced diet and exercise

Holly knows that balance is important in life, especially when it comes to her mental health, which she openly discusses on social media and her podcast, 21 & Over with Holly Ramsay.

She takes a holistic approach, incorporating self-care, exercise, and healthy eating into her life.

Holly shares some of her self-care and exercise recommendations. Pic credit: @hollyramsayy/Instagram

To stay fit and keep her mental health in check, Holly is a fan of walking, taking boxing classes at KOBOX in London, and exercise classes at Barry’s UK.

Holly also shares that she eats well and drinks plenty of water in order to take care of her well-being, but also indulges when necessary.

Baking is one of her go-to fun activities — as evidenced by the banana bread muffins she whipped up in her recent Instagram post — and it only makes sense, being the daughter of a celebrity chef and restaurateur.