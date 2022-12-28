Holly Ramsay simply stunned in an orange bikini that showed off her sun-kissed skin. Pic credit: @hollyramsayy/Instagram

Holly Ramsay looked the ultimate beach babe as she soaked up the sun in a gorgeous orange bikini while on vacation.

The 22-year-old, who is the daughter of celebrity chef Gordon, posed up a storm for her latest sizzling selfie.

Holly is no stranger to jetting off to the most Instagram-friendly vacation spots and sharing her luxury lifestyle online.

Currently, the social media star is living her best life on a sun-drenched post-Christmas getaway, alongside her younger sister Tilly.

On Tuesday (December 27) Holly uploaded yet another bikini snap to the gram – and as usual, she looked nothing short of sensational.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The blonde bombshell struck a gorgeous pose for her 316k followers as she rocked an orange and yellow string bikini.

Holly Ramsay sizzles in a sun-soaked selfie

The bikini, which was definitely giving summer vibes, hugged every inch of Holly’s fabulous figure.

The sizzling number included a high-waist cut and a triangle top which helped show off plenty of Holly’s sun-kissed skin.

For accessories, the beauty opted for a simple necklace and a pair of dark shades which were perfectly perched on top of her head.

Holly let her natural beauty shine while she topped up her tan, as she decided to wear no makeup.

The stunner styled her long blonde locks into beachy waves that cascaded behind her as she smoldered to the camera.

In the post, Holly also posted a snap of sister Tilly holding her hand up to the camera.

The captioned the snap, “Happiest on the beach.”

Holly Ramsay has her own podcast, 21 & Over with Holly Ramsay

Holly is no stranger to showing off her fabulous figure and modeling the most stylish of ensembles.

The beauty is currently riding high in a career in social media and content creation – and she’s showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

On her TikTok, Holly regularly shares her outfits of the day as well as get-ready-with-me videos – much to the delight of her 316k followers.

@hollyannaramsay Have a good day! Jeans @aviatornation. Jumper @zara. Leather jacket Ed Hardy x @Unknown London. Shoes @Nike. Scarf @Burberry. Bag vintage @CELINE ♬ on & on – piri & tommy

Back in May 2021, Holly started her podcast, 21 & Over with Holly Ramsay, which focuses on mental health and similar subjects.

The show is, “the podcast for those who struggle with anxiety, self-doubt, mental health and creating identities in today’s world,” as the

podcast description states.

Holly has been super open about her personal life on the successful podcast.

In 2021, she bravely spoke about how she was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) at university.

The diagnosis was a result of her experiencing two sexual assaults when she was aged 18, as The Sun reports.

Holly ended up having to drop out of London’s Ravensbourne University after one year due to her mental health.

She was then admitted to the Nightingale Hospital in Marylebone.