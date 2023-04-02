Holly Ramsay turned up the glam to 100 percent to party in the French Alps.

Gordon Ramsay’s daughter sported a pink sequin mini dress with a plunging V-neckline and short sleeves. The light reflected off the dress and let her shine even brighter.

She wore sheer black tights underneath her dress that accentuated her toned and long legs. The blonde beauty accessorized her look with a small necklace, a gold bracelet, and a gold watch.

She carried a small pink purse in her right hand. Her look was elevated with black heels that featured a shiny jeweled strap around her ankles.

Her long blonde hair tumbled in perfect waves from the middle part into a lovely waterfall over her shoulders. Her makeup was just as stunning, with long lashes, rosy cheeks, and berry lips.

The podcaster tagged her location as Chamonix Mont Blanc, otherwise known as the French Alps. The caption aligned with her look and location, as it read, “party in the alps.”

Holly Ramsay is ‘Chamonix chic’

Holly’s time in the French Alps has been an absolute success, so much so that she’s dubbed her looks “Chamonix chic.”

The influencer posed in front of the famous mountain region and tagged her location as the same place. The view behind her was picturesque, with buildings just in front of the mountains.

She certainly looked chic in a black crop top with a silver puffy hoodie over it. She sported a black beanie that featured a big brown puff ball on top of it.

Her makeup was gorgeous, with winged liner, long lashes, and pink lips. And her hair tumbled out from under her hat in soft blonde waves.

Holly Ramsay models Jaded London

Holly may be having a memorable time as she travels, but she knows how to party in LA too. She posted a pic in a gorgeous dress to model for Jaded London.

The star looked incredible in the form-fitting brown dress that had a large cutout in the midsection. It featured an over-the-shoulder strap that appeared to tie together just below it.

The fabulous dress from Jaded London included a low back and was short on only one side.

Jaded London sells a variety of stylish pieces with an emphasis on London streetwear. It was started by siblings Jade and Grant Goulden in 2013.

Holly captioned the look, “DJ era” along with several emojis. She also made sure to tag Jaded London in the photo.

The brand was likely happy with the post, as it went out to her 322,000 followers.