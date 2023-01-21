Holly Ramsay undeniably turned up the heat in her most recent share.

The daughter of the famous British chef, Gordon Ramsay, posed in front of her music source for the night as she styled in a completely sheer ensemble.

Holly didn’t hold anything back as she stood with complete confidence while modeling in front of the glowing jukebox.

The multi-talented star shared a series of eye-catching photos and further tagged Los Angeles, California, as the location.

Without a doubt, Holly enjoyed her eventful night in L.A. as she took on the role of the DJ for the night.

The 23-year-old kindly shared the carousel of shots with her 321k followers via Instagram.

Holly Ramsay DJs at the jukebox in her sheer ensemble

In the first slide, Holly was positioned in front of the colorful jukebox while she stared directly at the camera.

She was styled in a lovely sheer dress that incorporated an array of intricate detailing. The masterfully crafted piece featured a halter-like look that left both shoulders uncovered.

The black and brown printed dress also featured a ruffled trim along the bottom edges and included a gorgeous cut-out design along the back.

She accessorized with an assortment of gold jewelry while her blonde locks cascaded down alongside her body.

In the second slide, Holly turned her back toward the camera while her orange-tinted reflection shimmered in the glass door in front of her.

For the last slide, the young star kneeled beside the jukebox while she placed her hand in the middle of it.

Holly looked fabulous for her eventful night out as she absolutely rocked this look.

She captioned the post, “DJ era 🪩🐰📀🎸.”

Holly Ramsay teams up with Tatler Magazine for The Little Black Book project

In another post, Holly shared the fun project that she had been working on with Tatler Magazine.

Tatler Magazine gathered a handful of talented celebrities, like Holly, to create this fun project.

The Little Black Book was set up in the form of a Q&A, where the celebrities would answer a variety of unique yet relevant questions.

Some of the questions revolved around irrational fears, escape plans, along with the perfect qualities within a partner.

Holly was asked what her escape plan was regarding an uncomfortable date, and she responded, “I have a group chat with my siblings, and I will text them, and straight away, one of them will call me and make something up.”

While the blonde beauty answered the questions, she was styled in a bright red two-piece set. The set included a long, red feathery blazer and a pair of matching red pants.

She wore a bright pink shade of gloss across her lips while happily answering the questions.

Fans can now watch The Little Black Book on Tatler’s website, or they can head to their Instagram page to watch the Q&A in a series of short clips.