Holly Ramsay simply stunned as she rocked an animal print bikini. Pic credit: @hollyramsayy/Instagram

Holly Ramsay posed up a storm in another sizzling selfie that showed off plenty of her sun-kissed skin.

The 22-year-old, who is the daughter of Gordon Ramsay, exuded confidence and style as she slipped into an animal print bikini.

For the past week, Holly has been proudly posting bikini-clad and gorgeous snaps from her recent tropical getaway.

The stunner was living her best life, along with her younger sister Tilly, as they enjoyed a sun-soaked vacation with their family.

The social media star continued to show off snaps from her getaway as well as her incredible figure, in a new Insta snap.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday (January 4) Holly uploaded a gorgeous selfie of her modeling an animal print bikini.

Holly Ramsay sizzles in a sun-soaked selfie

Holly truly struck a gorgeous pose in the selfie shared with her 320k followers.

The beauty showed off every inch of her sensational figure in a leopard print bikini top that featured a plunging neckline too.

She teamed the barely-there top with matching string bottoms that clung to Holly’s body in all the right places.

The stunner styled her signature blonde tresses into loose waves that cascaded beside her shoulders.

Holly finished off the look by rocking a pair of shades that were perfectly positioned on top of her luscious blonde locks on her head.

It appeared that Holly let her natural beauty shine by choosing to go makeup free, letting her flawless features glow in the light.

She captioned the snap, “home time.”

Holly Ramsay shows off her stellar style on TikTok and Instagram

With a super successful podcast and thousands of followers under her belt, Holly is truly showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

The blonde bombshell is making waves in the social media and content creation industry thanks to her sensational style and looks.

Holly makes sure she keeps her TikTok followers entertained on the regular, by posting ‘get ready with me’ videos, as well as her outfits of the day.

Of course, she doesn’t neglect her Instagram either – with the star uploading several gorgeous snaps of her day-to-day life.

Holly Ramsay to have her own project called The Talk

Recently, Holly made some career exciting news, as she announced she had joined her father’s broadcasting and media production company, Studio Ramsay.

The social media starlet has bagged herself a role on a brand new project called The Talk.

It appears that Holly will be making her TV hosting debut for the project, which is aimed at, “all ages and all backgrounds.”

In the caption of the announcement, Holly’s fans were told how to get involved in the new project, noting that they are, “open to talking about their sex education and attitudes towards sex.”

Holly’s upcoming project will not be the first time where she has presented or spoken out about usually-taboo subjects.

In May 2021, she launched started her podcast, 21 & Over with Holly Ramsay, which focuses on mental health and similar issues.