Holly Ramsay looked terrific as she showcased her latest Halloween costume. Pic credit: @hollyramsayy/Instagram

Holly Ramsay looks like a dream in her latest photos. The daughter of Gordan Ramsay dressed as a Fairy for Halloween weekend and stunned her followers.

The social media influencer posed in her bathroom, smiling ear to ear.

She wore a tight green corset lined with ruffles along the bust and hem. The color of the corset helped channel Tinkerbell, a popular character from Disney’s Peter Pan.

She paired the corset with a black miniskirt. The skirt was lined with black lace that peeked through the hem.

The accessories really sold the costume. She had pointed ears sticking out of her hair, fairy wings, a wand, a tiara, and a single diamond necklace.

Unlike Tinker Bell, who wore her hair in a bun, Holly opted to leave her long blonde hair down. She opted to curl her hair to still give an ethereal vibe.

Holly Ramsay misses the summertime

As the leaves begin to change and the days become shorter, it’s not uncommon to want the warm weather that comes with summer. Holly Ramsay is one of many who longs for the fun times that come with the summer months.

She posted a throwback photo, where she looked stunning as she enjoyed her day in the sun. Holly wore a long black maxi dress that cut off right at her ankles. The material was very see-through, revealing the model’s black bikini top and matching bottoms. The dress sported abstract patterns that made it serve as the perfect cover-up.

Holly decided to embrace her natural features and ultimately opted out of wearing any makeup for the day.

She let her hair down and wore it in a straight center part.

Holly Ramsay was seen getting cozy in Calvin Klien

Most people associate Sunday with a time to rest, and that might be what Holly loves about it. The famous daughter was seen smiling ear to ear showing off her cozy style.

The 21 and Over podcast host wore a black cotton sports bra from Calvin Klein. She paired it with sleek spandex leggings that hugged her curves perfectly. To fight the cold weather, she wore an oversized black sweater.

Enjoying her day off, she opted out of wearing any makeup and focused on her natural beauty.

She decided to wear her natural blonde hair down and in a center part.