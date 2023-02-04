The word beautiful doesn’t even do Holly Ramsay justice in a recent share that showed her flawlessly applying makeup in a fitted black minidress.

The 23-year-old gave her fans an inside look at her recent time in Los Angeles, posting a carousel of images that started with her getting ready in a lavish pink and gold bathroom.

She also included a cute photo of her dad, Gordon Ramsay, standing with his head peeking through silver balloons, as well as a spectacular view from the plane.

Oh, but perhaps the most eye-catching pic in the group was that of her wearing a tiny plaid miniskirt and white blouse from Marc Jacob’s Heaven collection.

Standing in the fitting room with a smile on her face, Holly embellished the heart-stopping number with the addition of black Mary Jane-heeled shoes.

She kept it simple in the caption for the candid photo dump, writing just, “LAtely.”

Holly Ramsay showed UK love in a plunging tank top and jeans

While there’s no denying Holly loves spending time in LA, her heart clearly belongs to the UK.

Earlier this week, the thriving podcast developer posed in front of a sparkly portrait of a UK flag in a jaw-dropping ensemble that showed off her fit figure.

With one super toned arm outstretched for the selfie, Holly sported a plunging white tank top with fitted blue jeans.

She wore her blonde locks neatly parted down the middle, and it was literally impossible not to notice her miles-long eyelashes curled to the heavens.

She captioned the gorgeous snap, “Home from home 🤠.”

Holly Ramsay shared a V-Day idea to promote Yango Deli UK

With the day of love fast approaching, it only makes sense to share Holly’s “perfect Valentine’s Day breakfast” recommendation from last year.

The blonde bombshell absolutely gushed over Yango Deli UK, a London-based grocery delivery service, for its delicious food and stunning flowers.

In the post, she showed the perks of the app, adding that they feature an array of other V-Day goodies to make the holiday extra special.

Of course, she included Valentine’s Day pricing info for her 320,000 followers, even offering a discount for new customers on their first orders and referral codes to share with friends.

Of course, given that Holly is the daughter of a world-famous British chef, it’s pretty safe to say she knows what she’s talking about when it comes to food!