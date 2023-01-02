Holly Ramsay showed off her fit figure in a swimsuit. Pic credit: @hollyramsayy/Instagram

Holly Ramsay showed the winter blues who’s boss, showing off her fit figure in a revealing hot pink bikini for some birthday love.

The 23-year-old daughter of world-famous multi-Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay strutted her stuff down a tropical walkway in the vibrant swimsuit.

Holly’s fair complexion glistened in the sunlight, beautifully complementing her bright blonde locks, which were blowing in the warm breeze.

The pose made it nearly impossible not to notice her miles-long legs and, oh my gosh, those chiseled abs!

Born on New Year’s Day, Holly celebrated the occasion on a relaxing getaway in paradise.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“In my birthday (swim)suit !❤️‍🔥,” she captioned the jaw-dropping share.

Holly Ramsay shared hilarious photoshopped snap in black minidress

Holly took to Instagram with a carousel of snaps last week, including one of her in a super-short black dress with a cat photoshopped on her back.

The gorgeous podcast developer looked incredible in the tiny crocheted number, highlighting her perfectly sculpted physique.

She wore her blonde locks down with a natural texture and kept the accessories to a bare(foot) minimum.

The final swipe of the share announced her upcoming vacation via the Grinch in all his green glory.

Holly recently celebrated two years of sobriety after finding herself “at rock bottom” due to alcohol, and she looks happier and healthier than ever.

She captioned the light-hearted share, “There’s a cat on my back ..!!”

Holly Ramsay looked fabulous promoting new project with Studio Ramsay

Holly recently joined forced with Studio Ramsay, her father’s broadcasting and media production company, to work on a brand-new project called ‘The Talk.’

Holly’s face served as the backdrop for the special announcement, and while the text hid many features, her smoldering gaze shone through.

It appears the blonde bombshell will be hosting the exciting new venture, which is geared towards “all ages and all backgrounds.”

The caption included ways for fans to get involved in the project, adding, “We’re looking to hear from those open to talking about their sex education and attitudes towards sex 💭.”

There’s simply no denying that the past two years have been filled with tremendous growth for Holly, and she has so much on the horizon to look forward to.

Of course, her life changed dramatically when she decided to cut out alcohol two years ago, but it was far from an easy journey.

In her own words, “I fought every day since to get where I am today.”

Keep going, Holly!