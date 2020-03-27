Hoda Kotb cries over Drew Brees’ $5m donation to Louisiana

Today show host Hoda Kotb broke into tears on Friday’s episode of the show.

This moment followed an interview with New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees about his donation of $5 million to Louisiana and a discussion of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in Louisiana, especially New Orleans.

Kotb was hosting Today show in NBC’s New York studio on Friday, while her co-host, Savannah Guthrie, who was staying home in self-isolation, came live to viewers from her basement.

Kotb was in tears after interviewing Brees. He had revealed that he and his wife, Brittany, were helping the state cope with the sudden spike in new coronavirus cases by donating the huge sum of $5 million to the relief effort in the state.

Kotb was emotionally overwhelmed by Brees’ generosity

Kotb, 55, has close connections with New Orleans, having lived in the city in the ’90s when she worked as a reporter and anchor with New Orlean’s WWL-TV.

She was deeply moved by the Saints quarterback’s generosity.

“I actually think a lot of things are contagious, including generosity,” Kotb said. “So our hope is that because you let us know you made this big generous donation, I think other people can look and say, ‘Hey, maybe I can help out too.’ Drew, we love you.”

“Love you too, Hoda, thank you,” Brees answered as Kotb eyes filled with tears.

She choked up as her emotions overwhelmed her and began sobbing while Guthrie consoled her.

Guthrie had to take over to alow her colleague to recover her composure.

Brees announced on Instagram that he was donating $5 million to coronavirus relief

Brees announced in an Instagram post on Thursday that he and his wife, Brittany, was donating $5 million to the coronavirus relief efforts.

He said they would be working in partnership with organizations such as Second Harvest Food Bank, Ochsner Health Systems, Walk-Ons, and Jimmy Johns.

They will provide more than 10,000 meals a day for Louisiana residents, especially children, seniors, and other community members in need.

Twitter reactions

Kotb apologized on air for losing her composure, but many viewers took to social media to show support for her.

No apologies needed Hoda. We’re all in this together. We all feel it. We ❤️ you!@hodakotb pic.twitter.com/ZRCWJu53LW — Michael Ⓜ️ (@michaelschweitz) March 27, 2020

May sound weird, but Hoda Kotb crying on the @TODAYshow after interviewing Drew Brees was what I needed this morning. She kept apologizing. She didn’t need to. We’re all in this, and it’s hurting us all. — Ed Bottomley (@EdBottomley) March 27, 2020

Watching @hodakotb show emotion after a piece on her home is the most human thing I’ve seen. We love you Hoda! @TODAYshow — Michelle Petrovic (@Michelle_Petrov) March 27, 2020

Brees’s generosity comes after New Orleans Saints’ coach, Sean Payton, tested positive for coronavirus. However, Payton announced on Wednesday that he was recovering

It also comes as Louisiana experienced a sharp spike in new coronavirus cases, and state authorities were making frantic efforts to prepare for the expected surge in demand for healthcare resources.

Many individuals, groups, and organizations have been making donations to coronavirus relief efforts recently.

Monsters and Critics reported that ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and other shows, such as The Good Doctor, and Fox’s The Resident, were donating to relief efforts.

We also reported that singer Rihanna donated $5 million to coronavirus relief through her Clara Lionel Foundation.