After blessing her fans with content from Nashville this month, Mikayla Demaiter resumed her practices of bringing the ten to Tennessee.

Heading into Tuesday, the former hockey goalie posted a four-part carousel on Instagram, where she has amassed 1.9 million followers.

And for those wondering how Mikayla garnered such a notable following, her incredible looks were just one part of the puzzle.

Mikayla became a social media sensation after going viral when she was a member of the Bluewater Hawks, a Canadian hockey team. The athlete didn’t just play any position, though — she was the star goalie.

However, Mikayla said goodbye to her hockey career and decided to pivot into modeling.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Captivating images with distinctive backgrounds have become Mikayla’s key to success. The model’s latest share was no exception, with Mikayla striking a pose and adding a geotag of Nashville, Tennessee.

Mikayla Demaiter strikes a pose from Nashville with a Louvre reference

For Mikayla’s latest share, the Canadian model dressed in an elegant yet sensual manner while turning a foyer into a photo shoot.

The elegance came thanks to the white turtleneck, which was refined and simplistically beautiful. As for sensuality, Mikayla’s outfit was form-fitting, showing her hard work in the gym.

In the first picture, Mikayla held a Coach purse with both hands, revealing stylish acrylic nails and rings on each finger. Her blonde tresses had a center part and fell past her shoulders.

The second shot saw Mikayla from farther away, showing her navel piercing and adjusting her hair.

A swipe right featured Mikayla working her angles and pivoting her hips with distressed blue jeans.

Finally, a full-body shot allowed fans to see Mikayla’s strappy heels.

Per usual, Mikayla’s caption contained some confident words about her beautiful appearance, saying, “think we can all agree we need to put these pics in the louvre.”

And since the Louvre houses many of the world’s finest masterpieces, like the Mona Lisa, it seems Mikayla thinks very highly of her recent photos.

Mikayla Demaiter’s vegetarian diet

Besides her love for athleticism, not much is known about Mikayla Demaiter’s diet. After becoming a model, her life has been relatively secret, with Mikayla keeping her personal life private.

However, in 2019, Mikayla tweeted an image that featured cartoon animals and revealed her vegetarianism anniversary.

She wrote, “officially been vegetarian for 3 years, always be kind to all kinds!!”

officially been vegetarian for 3years,🌱💛🐷🐔🐥🐮 always be kind to all kinds !! pic.twitter.com/PhalSrxtdO — mikayla demaiter (@mikaylademaiter) April 14, 2019

If done correctly, a vegetarian diet can have many benefits.

Medical News Today reported that a vegetarian diet could lower the risk of certain cancers and cardiovascular diseases and potentially promote weight loss.

As for Mikayla, it seems that her vegetarian diet has served her well over the years as both an athlete and a model.