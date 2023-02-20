Hockey goalie Mikayla Demaiter gave a more literal meaning to “sending temperatures soaring” as she issued a soft warning to her fans.

The blonde bombshell frequently shares stunning photos on social media, especially now that she’s a full-time Instagram model and not a goalie.

One look at her pretty face explains why the blonde might have turned away from hockey, as sports injuries are no joke, and she has a gorgeous appearance to uphold.

Checking in from St Lucia in the Caribbean, Mikayla brought on the heat from the islands with four stunning photos.

The lighting was perfect for the goalie-turned-model as her skin glowed and her eyes took on an ethereal shade.

She sported a white string bikini with some gold detailing and wore a casual robe over her shoulders.

She warned fans, “Do ensure you allow your phone adequate time to cool after looking at these pics.”

Mikayla Demaiter promotes I AM GIA

Although she doesn’t appear to have any direct partnerships with brands at this time, Mikayla still gives a shoutout to her clothing pieces now and then.

Previously, she shouted out the clothing brand I AM GIA and wore one of their little black dresses.

The black number featured a large cutout and a short skirt that would take fans’ breath away — but Mikayla assured them that she knew CPR if anyone needed it.

Though the specific dress she wore in the post doesn’t appear to be on I AM GIA’s website now, their MIRANDA dress is similar and currently on sale for $55, almost 50% off of the dress’s full $100 price tag.

Their site includes other pieces of clothing such as intimates, pants, shirts, and even denim, with most full clothing items ranging between $50 to $100.

Mikayla Demaiter left hockey almost four years ago

April 20, 2019, was the date that Mikayla shared her official goodbye from playing hockey on Instagram.

She shared a stunning picture of herself decked out in her goal attire, save for her headgear, and was smiling at the camera.

The goodbye seemed bittersweet based on her caption. It was clear that Mikayla was ready to move on to the next phase of her life as an adult, but at the same time, leaving hockey was a big step for her.

In her words, “It is time to turn the page and move to the next chapter of my life, for the first time you will not be my number one focus.”

Although hockey is no longer her number one and hasn’t been for nearly four years, she told everyone that she still learned a lot from the sport and thinks of her time playing very fondly.

Her departure from hockey seemed to be the right move, as the former goalie is glowing and thriving and hasn’t returned to the sport.