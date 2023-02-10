Mikayla Demaiter has a lot of confidence, and she just demonstrated that quality in a brand-new social media post.

The Canadian native shared a jam-packed carousel of pictures on her Instagram, where she has amassed 1.6 million followers.

As Mikayla’s fans are likely aware, she has posted a lot of content with captions that show self-love.

But for those who haven’t heard of Mikayla, she has an interesting backstory.

The social media star became famous, earning the unofficial title of “world’s sexiest ice hockey star.” She was a goalie who shredded ice for the Bluewater Hawks. Obviously, Mikayla didn’t fit the stereotypical mold of a hockey player, and that garnered attention.

Another reason for Mikayla’s success could be her posts like her most recent share.

Mikayla Demaiter stuns in a brown two-piece

The first image featured Mikayla striking a pose with one hand around her waist and the other on her glasses. She looked fiercely into the camera with parted lips and pivoted hips.

Mikayla rocked a brown bikini top with a matching high-waisted skirt. She had a loose brown long-sleeve shirt draped around her shoulders, adding to the fashionable look.

The second shot showed Mikayla with her back to the camera, revealing the other side of her fabulous fit. Her straight blonde tresses cascaded past her shoulders as she struck another pose. She tucked her bangs behind her ear, allowing fans to see her small gold hoop earrings.

A swipe right revealed Mikayla changing her outfit a bit, styling her long-sleeve shirt differently. Mikayla also displayed her white manicure and multiple gold rings on her fingers.

The final photos showed the backdrop, with stone stairs and hay decorating the walls. The last pics also featured the entirety of Mikayla’s outfit, which was trendy.

Her caption read, “had to post some photos from my best angles…coincidentally it seems to be all of them.”

The post made it clear that Mikayla spends a lot of time in the gym. Mikayla’s Instagram also makes that point crystal clear.

Mikayla Demaiter’s fitness faves

As an athlete at heart, Mikayla spends a lot of time working on her fitness. Accordingly, her IG Stories have a lot of valuable information and workout routines.

Mikayla Demaiter works on her fitness. Pic credit: @mikaylademaiter/Instagram

Mikayla shared a glute workout starting with 15 glute kickbacks per leg and alternating for four sets. Following that, she did four sets of 20 jump squats. To finish, Mikayla did four sets of glute rainbows 15 times on each leg.

Another share showed Mikayla doing weighted squats and adding an exercise band for an extra burn.

Mikayla puts a lot of time in at the gym, and the results are apparent.