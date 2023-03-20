Mikayla Demaiter has a social media page full of aesthetically pleasing swimwear shots, blonde hair, and intense blue eyes.

Her latest share is no different, and she looked absolutely sensational as she posed against a pillar in a brown string bikini.

She wore a very simple-style bikini with strings on the sides of the bottoms and a halter neck at the top, but that’s okay because she stole the show anyway with her sensational figure.

The former hockey goalie wore a brown string bikini while posing in Pasadena, California, showing off her hard-earned figure with a flattering pose.

She leaned with one arm as she jutted out her hip to one side and stared intensely at the camera. Her blonde locks cascaded down one shoulder, and she kept her makeup fairly natural with mascara, a nude eyeshadow, and dark orange lipstick.

As she usually does with her captions, Mikayla got a little cheeky, writing, “my apologies, i didn’t mean to leave you at an absolute loss for words…”

Mikayla Demaiter played hockey until a knee injury ended her career

Mikayla once played for the Blue Hawks, however, a knee injury cut her career short in a devastating blow.

She made the announcement on Instagram in April 2019 with a shot of her younger self decked out in full hockey gear and standing in front of the goal.

She wrote, “Dear Hockey, It is time to say goodbye. It is time to turn the page and move to the next chapter of my life, for the first time you will not be my number one focus.”

Talking about hockey as if it were a person, she thanked it for all the friends she has made and revealed her family will probably miss seeing her play.

She concluded with a positive note about the future, saying everything hockey taught her will allow her to succeed. And succeed she certainly has, with 1.7 million followers on Instagram alone.

Mikayla is a fan of eco-conscious swimwear brand Two Wild Women

Despite having so many followers and tons of bikini pictures, Mikayla doesn’t often tag swimwear brands in her pictures or endorse many products.

However, in July 2022, she shared a glamorous shot of herself in a lavender string bikini with a clear blue ocean as the backdrop.

She tagged Two Wild Women, a swimwear brand founded by sisters Hunter and Lakyn with an eco-conscious outlook.

Even while making sure they take the steps to reduce their environmental footprint, they also donate 2% of the proceeds from each collection to organizations that support environmental protection.

In the social media post, Mikayla wore the Scorpio top in Lavender, which costs $35, and the Wild Bottom which costs $36.