Quitting a hockey career for a life as a model looks to have been a wise decision for Mikayla Demaiter, who doesn’t stop posting from tropical locales.

Over the weekend, the stunning Canada native treated her 1.6 million Instagram followers to a picture from a tropical location via her Instagram Stories. The image showed Mikayla striking a pose and capturing her reflection.

Some might be wondering how Mikayla became a social media personality.

Mikayla became well-known when she played as a goalie for the Canadian hockey team, the Bluewater Hawks.

A beautiful blonde with flawless makeup and hair might not be the image that comes to mind when envisioning a hockey goalie, especially if you consider the potential danger of flying hockey pucks to the face. Mikayla’s shattering of social norms may have played a role in her designation as the unofficial “world’s sexiest ice hockey star.”

However, in 2020, Mikayla stepped off the ice for good, opting to pivot to a modeling career. If Mikayla’s latest social media post was any indication, she might have made the right choice.

Mikayla Demaiter heads to the Caribbean and takes a selfie

Mikayla looked fabulous as she posed in the mirror with her iPhone covering her face. She rocked a white tank top tucked into a pair of high-waisted shorts, hugging her curves. The blonde beauty’s light-wash distressed shorts had buttons rather than zippers for a trendy look.

Although her face wasn’t visible, Mikayla’s blonde tresses cascaded past her shoulders, looking natural and stunning.

Hockey goalie Mikayla Demaiter captured her reflection after previously revealing a trip to the Caribbean. Pic credit: @mikaylademaiter/Instagram

Mikayla didn’t provide any context in this image, but a previous share saw her recording from what looked like a private jet. She tagged the majestical St Lucia in her Instagram Story, with bluish-green waters and lush mountains.

It seemed as though Mikayla arrived at her destination, sharing from a wood cabin with a rustic vibe.

Mikayla Demaiter’s intense workout routine

Mikayla knows a thing or two about exercise as a former pro athlete. She has translated those skills to the modeling world, where staying in shape is essential to book jobs.

On Mikayla’s Instagram Stories, she has shared a lot of gym selfies. Unsurprisingly, the Canadian beauty has spent a lot of time on her legs and glutes.

Mikayla Demaiter demonstrates a workout with her loyal companion. Pic credit: @mikaylademaiter/Instagram

Recently, Mikayla shared an intense workout circuit that was not for the faint of heart.

With Lizzo playing in the background, Mikayla did four sets of glute kickbacks per leg, with 15 reps per set.

Then, Mikayla did 80 jump squats, resting after every 20 squats.

Finally, Mikayla did four sets of glute rainbows per leg with 15 repetitions per set.

At just 22 years old, Mikayla has a bright future ahead of her.