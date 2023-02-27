Hilary Duff looked fresh-faced and gorgeous as she took her daughter to a pottery class on a rainy day in West Hollywood.

The How I Met Your Father actress stepped out casually wearing a fluffy charcoal gilet, fitted leather pants, and a pair of black Hunter wellies.

The 35-year-old showed off her toned arms, dotted with tattoos, as she slung a beige purse across her body.

Hilary pulled back her long blonde hair and made a statement with oversized turquoise earrings.

She appeared to be wearing little makeup, apart from a slick of rose-colored lipstick accentuating her pretty features.

The mom of three spent a wholesome afternoon taking her middle child, Banks, 4, to a pottery class at Bitter Roots Pottery.

Hilary Duff takes her daughter to a pottery class in West Hollywood. Pic credit: BACKGRID

Hilary Duff’s Personal Trainer shares her workout secrets

It’s no secret that Hilary looks amazing, even after having three kids.

Hilary shared insight into her fitness routine in an interview for the December 2022 Women’s Health Australia issue. She admitted she’s proud of her body and said, “[I’m] appreciating my health, doing activities that make me feel strong instead of just bettering the outside of my body. Spending time with people that make me feel good and share similar views on health and body positivity and getting enough sleep and balance in my diet.”

Hilary’s trainer, Dominic Leeder, also weighed in on the star’s training and revealed that they tend to focus on resistance training rather than cardio-based workouts. He said in the interview, “I don’t feel like she’ll mind me saying this: yes, her fitness and health are hugely important to Hilary. What’s more important to her is her family and work. When she comes home from work, she wants to spend time with her family because she spends very little time with them when she’s hard at work, so every moment counts.”

Hilary Duff puts family first

You only have to glance at Hilary’s social media pages to see that her family is her number one priority. She often shares photos of her kids, Luca, 10, Banks, 4, and Mae, 1, along with her husband of 4 years, Matthew Koma.

She often posts sweet glimpses of her home life with her 24.8 million followers.

This week she revealed that she and Matthew had just returned from a romantic three-day vacation at the Ojai Valley Hotel and Spa in California.

Hilary posted a carousel of photos that showed the couple smiling together, playing games, and even squeezing in a game of tennis. Hilary wrote in the caption, “YOU +sleep+other things we did+ food+tennis+ Ojai = ☄️.”

It sounds like they had a great time!