Hilary Duff sizzles in zebra print bikini for selfie time

Hilary Duff was giving major summer vibes on the first day of autumn as she shared a rare look at her bikini body.

The 34-year-old mother of three looked like she wasn’t ready to kiss the warmer season goodbye just yet as she sizzled in a flattering two-piece while taking a selfie.

Rocking a cute, woven bucket hat on her head, the How I Met Your Father star held up her phone just to the side of her face for the snap, showing off a flat tummy and toned legs.

Possibly getting fans wondering how the star could have ever been pregnant as she unveiled her slender physique under an open cover-up, Hilary puckered her lips slightly for a little duck-face fun while standing in front of an ornate mirror on the wall.

Hilary’s two-piece was the focal piece of the new snap, with its daring black-and-white hues standing out against the pale wall behind her.

A pristinely made bed could be seen to her left, sporting a stunning inset of rock designs on the headboard.

Fuzzy white slippers sat perfectly lined up by a walnut-colored wooden dresser.

Pic credit: @hilaryduff/Instagram

Hilary tagged the swimsuit line Monday Swimwear, a women’s line aimed at producing classic, fitted, and long-lasting products.

While such showy posts are unusual for the actress, Hilary recently sneaked in another bikini story that had internet temps soaring.

Hilary Duff stuns in green bikini for pool day

Kicking things up a notch with some added cuteness factor, Hilary was vibrant in a forest-green bikini as she held onto her youngest child, 17-month-old daughter Mae.

With her baby girl showing all gums with an open-mouthed smile, Hilary showed her own brilliant grin full of pearly whites as she wore the same bucket hat she donned in her most recent Instagram share.

Gold hoops adorned her ears and a blue-gem necklace hung around her neck, shining against the subtle burn she sported on her chest.

Though the pair appeared to be healthy and happy in the early September pool snap, it wasn’t too long before the splash time that Hilary opened up about getting her baby through a tough illness.

Hilary Duff opens up about ‘awful’ time

In mid-August, the actress jumped onto her social media site to lament the current situation she and her husband Matthew Koma were in with baby Mae.

As reported by Cosmopolitan, Hilary took to her story section once more for the post as she shared her horror at her littlest contracting hand, foot and mouth disease.

“None of my other kids have ever had hand, foot [and] mouth, so I’ve never seen it before,” she said, adding that it “looked awful.”

She then got emotional as she talked about how difficult it was to be away from her baby for most of the days while she was sick, with Hilary putting in long hours on set as she worked on new episodes for her How I Met Your Mother spin-off series.

“I haven’t been able to be with her all day because I’m at work. I love my job so much but this is just a little shout-out to working parents who have to leave their kids in times that don’t feel natural.”

How I Met Your Father is currently streaming on Hulu.