Hilary Duff shows off toned legs in a short pink dress on ice cream run

Hilary Duff rocks a short pink dress while grabbing an ice cream cone. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Hilary Duff had some mother-daughter time with Banks as they took the streets in pink-patterned outfits for a day of shopping.

The Lizzie McGuire actress, 34, currently has two daughters with her husband Matthew Koma: Banks Violet, 3, and Mae James, 1.

Hilary also shares her 10-year-old son Luca with her ex, Mike Comrie.

Banks was recently spotted holding onto her mom’s finger while the two were out with friends in Studio City, where Hilary was also seen buying her an ice cream.

The Younger star rocked a pink and white checkered minidress, which put her bronzed, toned legs on full display.

To accessorize the ’90s-inspired piece, she added a pair of gold hoop earrings, a black purse, white Nike sneakers, and a black hat that featured the phrase, “call your mom.”

Although Banks took over one of Hilary’s hands, she was able to hold both a green beverage and a brown shopping bag in the other.

Hilary Duff and daughter Banks take on Studio City in style

Hilary’s stylish mini-me was seen next to her, wearing a white polka dot tee and a pair of pink, green, and yellow vertically-striped pants.

Banks’ look was finished off with a matching bow in her hair, a pair of white and pink Adidas sneakers, and a small plant that she carried with her free hand.

Hilary Duff walks next to her daughter Banks for a day out in Studio City. Pic credit: Backgrid

Hilary Duff says she ‘loves the mayhem’ as a mother of 3

Soon after her now one-year-old daughter Mae was born, Hilary opened up about how different her life had become as a mother of three children.

“It’s a learning curve to throw a newborn into the mix. A lot of people have been like, ‘That third kid really gets you.’ And they’re right,” she revealed to People.

“I’m so in love with all my kids,” she continued, “and I love this mayhem.”

Hilary also continued to gush over her husband Matthew and what a naturally great father he was from the start.

“He was such an amazing dad right out the gate,” said Hilary. “In this time of breastfeeding and craziness, he was like, ‘I’m just going to be your assistant because I think that’s how I’m going to be the most help to you in this timeframe.’ He has this really amazing way of looking at the big picture where I’m very much like, right-here-right-now — and he zooms out.”

Hilary and Matthew both continue to share their sweet moments as a family of five with fans on their social media platforms.