Hilary Duff gives a sneak peek of her How I Met Your Father outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FayeS/AdMedia

How I Met Your Father fans have a reason to celebrate today, Hilary Duff has given a sneak peek of her outfit for her character Sophie.

The Hulu series premiered earlier this year and has started filming Season 2. While fans don’t have an official release date, Hilary was nice enough to give fans a photo of what they could look forward to.

The Lizzie McGuire alum posted a selfie wearing a white graphic T-shirt. She paired the top with a green houndstooth mini skirt that perfectly showed off her toned legs.

She wore black patented leather boots that added to her 5’2 frame for an edgy look.

Hilary kept it simple and wore a few gold rings and a thin necklace to accessorize her outfit.

The actress let her blonde hair down and wore it in a wavy center part that she let cascade off her shoulders.

For her makeup, she went for a natural look. She opted out of eyeshadow and wore nude lipstick to highlight the stars’ natural features.

Hilary Duff kicks off her Carter’s deal as Chief Mom officer

When she is not working on her hit show, fans can now catch the mom of three working as Chief Mom Officer for Carter’s.

According to Billboard, as Chief Mom Officer, the Younger actress will work as a parenting consultant and serve as creative director for two limited-edition capsule collections designed by the star herself. The actress will style the collection with babies and their mothers in mind.

Along with the collection, she will be unveiling her own shopping guides and parenting content for her fans and moms alike.

When talking about her partnership, it seemed like a perfect fit for the actress.

“I was inspired by Carter’s mission and their commitment to inspiring parents and future generations. Motherhood is not easy but it’s incredibly rewarding and through my partnership with Carter’s, I hope to be a source of light and inspiration for others as we navigate our individual parenting journeys.”

Hilary Duff is ready to make big decisions

A great outfit can certainly help anyone’s confidence, and Hilary is no exception. The Raise Your Voice star showcased her blazer and highlighted it made her want to make “big decisions.”

The actress kept her outfit simple and wore a white t-shirt with a mint green oversized blazer over her. She paired it with light blue mom jeans that were super on trend this season.

To add to her high-power look, she wore gold open-toe shoes that showed off her bright red pedicure.

The blonde straightened her hair that day and wore it in her signature center part.

She kept her makeup simple wearing neutral eyeshadow and nude lipstick.