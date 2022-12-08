Hilary Duff showed off her amazing curves in a one-piece with an unzipped front. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Hilary Duff was bringing back some summer vibes to the dreary late fall as she showed off her swimsuit body while taking a walk down memory lane.

The 35-year-old mother of three and star of How I Met Your Father shared a never-before-seen look at her time filming with Australia’s Women’s Health magazine earlier this year, telling fans it happened long enough ago that she “forgot I did this.”

Sharing a sneak peek via her social media page, Hilary wowed as she posed in a stunning royal blue one-piece swimsuit, looking incredible while showing off her sensational figure just over a year after giving birth to her daughter Mae.

Hilary shared her more natural side, going makeup-free for her stunning cover for the publication, which is set to come out in January, as she rocked the sexy swimwear.

Turning an otherwise-normal suit into a seductive piece of body art by leaving the chest zipper undone partway, Hilary let her upper body curves shine as she propped her arms just behind her head for extra posing fun.

Giving a radiant smile, Hilary let her splashes of tattoos be seen as they dotted along both arms, with one also peeking out along her inner thigh just at the swimsuit’s hemline.

The photoshoot comes several months after the actress bared it all for the United States version of Women’s Health, going completely nude in a series of jaw-dropping pics.

Showing off a radiant skin tone and a stunning overall glow, Hilary proved that being the mom to three children doesn’t mean she will let her fitness fall behind.

Pic credit: @hilaryduff/Instagram

While the star has continued to see her fame rise since getting her start at the tender age of ten, Hilary shared with Australia’s version of the magazine that her life in the spotlight hasn’t always been easy.

Hilary Duff admits to ‘horrifying’ eating disorder

During her chat with Lizza Gebilagin, Hilary opened up about suffering from an eating disorder earlier in her career following her meteoric rise to fame with stints in the 1998 film Casper Meets Wendy and her title role in the show Lizzie McGuire.

“Because of my career path, I can’t help but be like, ‘I am on camera and actresses are skinny,’” she said, adding, “It was horrifying.”

She had been battling with her disorder for at least a year when she was 17, the star said she started to come out of the fog and focus more on getting stronger and healthier.

Hilary said she learned to pay attention to what she ate while “doing activities that make [her] feel stronger” instead of honing in solely on how she looks on the outside.

“Spending time with people that make me feel good and share similar views on health and body positivity and getting enough sleep and balance in my diet,” she said.

Hilary Duff’s trainer shares her workout secrets

Also speaking with Australia’s Women’s Health, Hilary’s personal trainer Dominic Leeder gave some insight into the actress’ workout routine and diet, telling the magazine that strength and fitness come from employing a variety of moves and eating plans.

Dominic criticized the mode that many celebs operate under, that being trying to lose weight quickly instead of viewing the process as a “marathon.”

“The most common unrealistic goal people have is wanting to lose a significant amount of weight, fast…And often with fad diets, things deteriorate straight away afterwards,” he said.

Instead of focusing on burning calories with intense cardio, Dominic suggests adding resistance training to build muscle while keeping carbs in the diet, saying that people often view carbs as fat-building when they are crucial to keeping up energy levels without using up protein.

Dominic confessed that once he and Hilary reached her end goal, the actress struggled to shift her goal into finding a way to maintain her fitness while prioritizing her family.

He said that the pair have worked out a good routine that allows Hilary to keep up her results without sacrificing time with her children and husband, and that helps stabilize her while working grueling hours in front of the cameras.

“And then when she finishes that work, we’ll ramp back up again, and we’ll find some new goals,” he added.