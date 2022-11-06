Hilary Duff posts heartfelt message after childhood love, Aaron Carter’s death

Hilary Duff remembers her teenage love, Aaron Carter, with a heartfelt post. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Tom Lau/Loud & Clear Media STAR MAX, Inc.

News of Aaron Carter’s untimely death rocked Hollywood after the child star, who grew up in front of cameras, died at age 34 on Saturday.

Aaron suffered a fate that has been all too common among many child stars raised in the entertainment business.

As the shockwaves rang through social media, many people became nostalgic as they remembered Aaron’s most famous work.

For many Millennials, Lizzie McGuire on the Disney Channel was a staple, starring a young Hilary Duff. Aaron appeared on Lizzie McGuire in an episode that the channel hyped up for quite a while.

In fact, one could argue that Aaron’s appearance on Lizzie McGuire was peak Disney Channel content in the 2000s.

The younger brother of Backstreet Boy Nick Carter allegedly had a brief romance with Hilary. At the time, the two were the hottest teenage couple in the industry. In fact, Lindsay Lohan’s beef with Hilary allegedly began because of Aaron.

And while fans remember the pop culture moments from Aaron’s past, one of the main characters from the Disney era had something to say.

Hilary Duff writes heartfelt tribute to teenage love Aaron Carter

As fans reminisced about Aaron’s music, like Aaron’s Party and That’s How I Beat Shaq, Hilary wrote a heartfelt message to Aaron and posted it on her Instagram.

Hilary’s post was raw, featuring a screenshot with her iPhone Notes App and a message from the actress.

She wrote, “For Aaron- I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world.”

Hilary continued, “You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent… boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy.”

Hilary concluded the note with a red heart emoji.

Fans quickly flooded Hilary’s post with likes in what will probably become one of her most well-liked posts.

Aaron Carter dies at age 34

Aaron Carter was found dead today in his bathtub at just 34 years old.

Aaron suffered through the years with addiction issues as he bravely battled his demons. He went to rehab in September after he lost custody of his son, Prince, whose first birthday is this month.

Unfortunately, addiction seemed to run in Aaron’s family.

His sister, Leslie, died at age 25 back in 2012 due to a suspected drug overdose.

Aaron is survived by his mom, older brother, Nick Carter, his twin sister, Angel, and older sister, BJ, and son, Prince.