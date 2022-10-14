Hilary wowed in a pair of snakeskin pants during an outing in LA. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Hilary Duff was giving off major fall gives as she stunned in a pair of tight snakeskin pants while out in LA.

For over two decades, the blonde beauty has graced TV screens, red carpets, and magazine covers, showing off her impeccable sense of fashion.

Yet the 35-year-old can still find a way to both look relaxed and camera-easy every time she leaves her home.

Today, the blonde beauty’s fashion was on point in a pair of snakeskin tight pants while out and about in LA.

Hilary donned a long-sleeved black sweater and skin snakeskin pants for an outing in Los Angeles to run some errands.

She tucked the cozy V-neck sweater into the waist of her high-waisted pants, which accentuated her incredible figure.

Hilary’s fashion is on point in a pair of fall-inspired pants

To stay comfortable during her busy schedule, the mum-of-three added a pair of cream converse sneakers to her look.

She also rocked a pair of brown sunglasses to block out the bright California sun.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Hilary Duff looked incredible in snakeskin pants. Pic credit: 4CRNS, WCP / BACKGRID

She accessorized her look with a small green purse that draped across her body, and a pair of large gold hoop earrings.

Her blonde locks were parted in the middle and styled into a sleek bun.

The Lizzie McGuire actress, 34, currently has two daughters with her husband Matthew Koma: Banks Violet, 3, and Mae James, 1.

Hilary also shares her 10-year-old son Luca with her ex, Mike Comrie.

Hilary Duff says she ‘loves the mayhem’ as a mother of 3

Soon after her now one-year-old daughter Mae was born, Hilary opened up about how different her life had become as a mother of three children.

“It’s a learning curve to throw a newborn into the mix. A lot of people have been like, ‘That third kid really gets you.’ And they’re right,” she revealed to People.

“I’m so in love with all my kids,” she continued, “and I love this mayhem.”

Hilary also continued to gush over her husband Matthew and what a naturally great father he was from the start.

“He was such an amazing dad right out the gate,” said Hilary. “In this time of breastfeeding and craziness, he was like, ‘I’m just going to be your assistant because I think that’s how I’m going to be the most help to you in this timeframe.’ He has this really amazing way of looking at the big picture where I’m very much like, right-here-right-now — and he zooms out.”

Hilary and Matthew both continue to share their sweet moments as a family of five with fans on their social media platforms.