Hilary Duff is bare-faced and beautiful while running errands in LA

Hilary Duff looked fresh-faced as she ran errands in Los Angeles this week.

The 35-year-old wore a grey zip-up cardigan, a pair of frayed denim jeans, and red Adidas sneakers.

She looked relaxed and casual and paired her off-duty look with silver hoop earrings.

Her blonde hair was pulled back into a messy knot, and she wore no makeup, choosing to go bare-faced and natural.

The Lizzy Maguire actress carried her phone, which had a cute Care Bears cover, as she went about her day, minus her kids.

Hilary is mom to a son Luca Cruz, 10, and two daughters, Banks Violet, 3, and Mae James, who is nearly two.

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma look as loved up as ever

Hilary Duff and her husband Matthew Koma met back in 2015 when the two collaborated on her album, Breathe In. Breathe Out.

They started dating in 2016 and welcomed their first daughter in 2018 before tying the knot in December 2019.

The pair often post funny and sweet snippets of their life together and always look very loved up.

This week Hilary shared photos of her and Matthew out for dinner at an Asian restaurant with her 23.5 million followers.

She captioned the photos, “Wuv you Matthew,” while she smiled widely and looked gorgeous as her husband lay his head on her shoulder.

Hilary Duff collabs with Carter’s kids’ clothing

As a mom of three, Hilary has had to buy her fair share of kids’ clothing. So it makes sense her latest brand partnership is with Carter’s, where she was appointed CMO (that’s Chief Mom Officer) back in May this year.

She recently got into the holiday spirit to show off their new line of Christmas pajamas for kids.

Wearing her own festive pajama set, covered in Christmas trees and snowflakes, she showed her followers the new print for kids, which was covered in Santa hats and stockings.

She wrote in a caption, “Revealing Carter’s newest holiday PJ print! What do we think, guys? Perfect for those merry moments with family this holiday season! ❤️”

Hilary also shared photos of her youngest daughter Mae wearing a cute knitted co-ord that she had designed for the brand!