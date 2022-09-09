Hilary Duff in green bikini has another ‘pool lover’ in the family

Hilary Duff enjoys some family time in the pool while wearing a green bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Image Press Agency

Hilary Duff is known for her career in acting, singing, and even writing, having amassed a large following and several awards throughout her career.

From Disney star to mom, Hilary has changed a lot as she’s grown up.

Now, Hilary is mostly embracing the family life with her husband Matthew Koma, and their three children, Luca, 9, Banks, 3, and Mae, 1.

Hilary manages to find a way to balance being a mom and her career, but often enjoys her downtime with her kids, and loves swimming.

On Friday, she shared a snap from a pool with their youngest daughter, Mae, and told her Instagram followers, “I have yet another pool lover.”

Hilary is seen wearing a green bikini and holding her daughter as they both look super excited to be in the pool.

Pic credit: @hilaryduff/Instagram

Hilary has had a rather busy year with her family and career, and though she doesn’t have many “non kid invaded spaces,” she still shares her fashionable looks from time to time.

Hilary Duff stuns in tight blue dress

Back in June, Hilary shared three photos with her millions of followers as she sat in a chair and posed in a white and blue dress.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The dress featured a floral pattern and flared skirt, as well as capped sleeves and a high neckline.

She finished the look off with some silvery strappy sandals and wrote, “Running out of non kid invaded spaces in my house for this stuff…”.

This look was a bit more formal than most of Hilary’s outfits, as she generally goes for a more cute-casual look.

Hilary Duff goes casual for book reading

Following her stunning blue dress, Hilary shared a snapshot from an Epic for Kids event, where she spent time reading with the children there.

For the event, Hilary wore some strappy white sandals and a pair of blue jeans. She finished the look with a pastel cardigan that featured pink, green, blue, yellow, and white shades.

Though the post was an ad, she noted that she “absolutely loved reading with these cute kids,” and added, “Reading is such an important part of my kids’ lives and I love seeing how reading brings our family together.”

She also revealed that proceeds from Epic for Kids support medical research through St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.