Hilary Duff goes totally nude, shows off assets for Women’s Health

Hilary Duff showed off her stunning physique on a cover for Women’s Health in which the How I Met Your Father star posed entirely nude for a series of gorgeous pics. ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

While Hilary Duff is a moniker many people are familiar with, having been associated predominately with her stint as Lizzie McGuire on the hit series by the same name from the early 2000s, the blonde beauty has managed to successfully break away from her early Disney Channel beginnings, as she so stunningly proved with a recent naked cover shoot.

Boasting a solid musical career solidified her spot on the list of famous Y2K teen-queens and teeny-bopper idols; alongside other stars like Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato, Hilary found herself starring in a variety of light-hearted films like Cadet Kelly and Cinderella Story before she had even turned 18.

After parting ways with Disney, Hilary once again found her footing as one of Hollywood’s A-list stars with roles in the fluff-film Beauty & The Briefcase to a starring role in the more serious movie The Haunting of Sharon Tate.

Now, Hilary has taken the internet by storm after sharing pics from her cover story session with Women’s Health magazine, in which the star went entirely nude for all of her photographs.

Hilary Duff went totally nude for her recent photoshoot

The 34-year-old mother of three, who shares daughters Banks, 3, and Mae, 1, with husband Matthew Coma, along with having joint custody of son Luca, 10, with ex-husband Mike Comrie, took to the cover of the celebrated magazine to show off her body for a good cause.

Hilary joined the magazine for their all-women shoot, agreeing to pose nude to show the world what strength and beauty can look like.

The actress captioned the shots, which she posted to her Instagram page, with a lengthy description of her time with the magazine, telling fans that she was scared to do it at first.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Sooooo, this was scary….. I knew doing this would terrify me and I was right!” Hilary said before adding, “I felt strong and beautiful and laughed a lot getting into some of these poses without my high waisted mom jeans and oversized whatever I normally wear. Thank you to everyone who normalized this day for me and propped me up with compliments and love.”

Hilary rocked her shoot, striking a variety of revealing poses for the camera and looking flawless while doing it.

Hilary showed off her fit figure in numerous ways, with the cover snap being a near-full-body capture of the actress giving a side-view while covering her chest with one arm and keeping one leg forward to conceal her lower area.

Pic credit: @hilaryduff/Instagram

The actress then displayed her physique in all its glory in multiple other stances, doing everything from standing front-facing with her chest covered by an arm to lying on her belly while pushing herself up for a back arch, to lounging in a pool fully stretched out.

Hilary got fans buzzing with her latest nude photoshoot

Not surprisingly, Hilary’s post got her fans all hot-and-bothered, and they could barely contain themselves as they practically ran to share their thoughts on her social media page.

“Such a babe!!! 🙌🏾” said one enthusiastic follower, as another commented on Hilary’s Lizzie days, adding, “lizzzie where’d you get all that a**????? 👏🏼👏🏼.”

“Womens Health is about to get a spike in male readers.” joked another user, while someone else proclaimed their love for the shoot by simply saying, “DAAANMMNNN!!!❤️❤️❤️.”

Pic credit: @hilaryduff/Instagram

Hilary currently plays Sophie on the new hit series How I Met Your Father, the spin-off to How I Met Your Mother. Season 2 will be coming to Hulu sometime this year or next, following a very successful season 1 premiere this spring.