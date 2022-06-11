Hilary Duff celebrates dental floss in braless top

Hilary Duff smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /Carrie-nelson

Hilary Duff is celebrating good oral hygiene while rocking a braless top. The former Disney star was all smiles and flashing her pearly whites in a pre-weekend Instagram share, one shouting out hair glam and seeing her admit she was glad she’d flossed.

Posting for her 21 million+ followers, Hilary stunned for a posed gallery as she enjoyed her greenery-filled backyard, and she matched the grass too.

Hilary Duff stuns braless with dental floss appreciation

Hilary, 34, opened laughing as she was snapped close up and in a peep-hole and knitted green cardigan. Ditching her bra for a slight cleavage flash, the Younger actress looked sensational as she shouted out summer via beachy-waved hair, also adding in multiple trinket necklaces to her outfit.

Hilary pulled off a natural vibe despite wearing a full face of makeup – alongside matte foundation, the blonde donned contour and bronzer, plus defined brows.

A swipe right lost the smile as Duff sent the camera a deep gaze, also writing:

“Thank god I flossed today…

Summer Hilary 22’ ❤️‍🔥.”

Shouting out what makes her hair look so good, the Hollywood star continued: “If you care to know… Full highlight using Blonde Solutions and 20volume. Added In Common Cashmere Fusion to lightener for added protection. Root tap was Redken Shades EQ 1oz 7na with .25 oz 6n,” adding: All over toner Redken Shades EQ 9n + 9v + 9gi equal parts for sparkle.”

The mom of three made sure her glam team were also tagged.

Hilary Duff stuns in the nude for Women’s Health

In May, Hilary made headlines for ditching what she called her “mom jeans” wardrobe as she stripped down nude. Sharing the stunning and empowering cover, she wrote:

“Sooooo, this was scary….. I knew doing this would terrify me and I was right! @womenshealthmag had the most lovely all-women shoot and I actually had the best time. I felt strong and beautiful and laughed a lot getting into some of these poses without my high waisted mom jeans and oversized whatever I normally wear. Thank you to everyone who normalized this day for me and propped me up with compliments and love.”

“I love these photos so much, thank you for capturing a moment in time where I felt both completely vulnerable but powerful,” she added. The body-positive star made 2018 headlines for championing motherhood and saying she was proud of the “battle wounds” of her body after childbirth.