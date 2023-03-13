As an actress with a career spanning over two decades, actress Hilary Duff is no stranger to the Academy Awards.

Hilary has been a fixture on the red carpet, delivering looks at the event and subsequent afterparty.

This year was no different as the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party was the place to be last night, with celebrities gathering after the 95th annual Academy Awards.

The event, hosted by Radhika Jones, took place at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Los Angeles.

The fashions of the evening rivaled those of the Met Gala, with Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, and Rihanna delivering fashion wins. Looks featuring sheer and lace qualities were clear fashion themes of the night, with Billie rocking Rick Owens and Lady Gaga wearing Versace.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As for Hilary, the Disney Channel alum went light with a semi-sheer and very chic pink gown.

Hilary Duff is beautiful in pink at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Paparazzi caught Hilary leaving the event with her husband, Matthew Koma. The parents were dressed to impress as they enjoyed a well-deserved night on the town.

The 35-year-old actress was a vision in the delicate pink dress with a corset-style bodice. The strapless gown featured floral embroidery, adding a feminine vibe to the beautiful garment.

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma attended the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party for some late-night fun. Pic credit: Backgrid

Hilary’s dress had tulle material flaring out at the hips for an elegant finish.

The Lizzie McGuire star accessorized her dress with a sparkly necklace and a fabulous clutch.

Hilary opted for a trendy wet hair look, with a center part and blonde tresses gracing her shoulders.

As for her makeup, Hilary rocked dewy skin and a berry lip, with rosy cheeks for a delightful look.

Hilary certainly had an all-American look, which made her the perfect representative of a long-standing American organization.

Hilary Duff promotes Planet Oat and Girls Scouts’ collaboration

As many are likely aware, Girl Scouts cookie season is on the horizon as the organization sells its famous treats to raise money. The Girl Scouts organization has stayed with the times, collaborating with a dairy-milk alternative brand, Planet Oat.

Hilary shared a picture on her Instagram, which showed her enjoying a Girl Scouts cookie and Planet Oat milk snack.

In Hilary’s caption, she praised the cookies and milk combination.

She wrote, “What’s better than a kitchen full of delicious @planetoat oatmilks paired with your favorite @girlscouts cookies?!”

She continued, “I’m joining the incredible partnership between Planet Oat and the Girl Scout Cookie Program, which helps Girl Scouts as they learn, grow, find their voices, and take action to make the world a better place.”

Fans may remember that Hilary and her sister, Haylie Duff, starred in a Got Milk campaign nearly two decades ago.

As dairy milk alternatives have been on the rise, Hilary’s latest campaign was a sign of changing times.