Here’s why The Masked Singer judge Jenny McCarthy starts her day with a literal slap in the face

Jenny McCarthy has a unique way of getting her day started.

While many of us roll out of bed and get a jolt with some coffee, The Masked Singer judge gives herself a kickstart, but not in the way you may think.

Jenny recently shared a rundown of her daily schedule with Us Weekly, and the way she begins her day might surprise you.

With Season 10 of The Masked Singer underway, Jenny’s days are jam-packed, starting with her morning routine before she heads out to set.

Before she heads to the studio in L.A., Jenny gives herself a self-esteem boost with some daily affirmations and a literal slap in the face.

“I look in the mirror and say, ‘You’re good enough, you’re smart enough, and gosh darn it, people like you,'” the 50-year-old mom of one shared with Us Weekly.

Then, the weeknight Fox panelist goes the extra mile at 8:00 a.m. in her bathroom to really wake herself up before getting on with her day.

Jenny McCarthy slaps herself in the face to kick off her long days on set for The Masked Singer

“[Then], I slap myself in the face and get on with my day with that extra pep in my step,” Jenny confided.

A half-hour later, Jenny covers her roots before heading to set so that “the world doesn’t discover [her] secret” … that she’s not a natural blonde.

At 11:30 a.m., Jenny is ready to transform her look as she gets into full glam, which takes three hours.

Jenny says of her glam squad, “[They] are a combination of artist, architect and magician [and] my lifeline on set.”

By 3:00 p.m., Jenny is ready to get styled before heading out to get to work on set.

“Playing dress-up in gorgeous gowns does not suck,” Jenny admits.

A golf cart transports Jenny to the set, where she’s ready to get to work by 5:00 p.m.

After a night on stage in her role as a judge on The Masked Singer, Jenny is ready to call it a night by 11:00 p.m.

The former Singled Out host wastes no time getting out of her glamorous attire, taking off her makeup, and hopping into bed for the night.

Jenny ends her long days with gratitude

In addition to snuggling up to her husband, Donnie Wahlberg, or FaceTiming him if they are apart, Jenny ends her long day by acknowledging what she’s thankful for.

“I always say a prayer of gratitude for all the blessings in my life,” Jenny says of her bedtime routine.

Despite her long days on set as a judge on The Masked Singer, Jenny admits that her role on the hit reality singing competition is her favorite job to date.

“This is my favorite job I’ve ever had — this cast have become my best friends,” shares Jenny.