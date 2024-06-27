Here’s why Prince Harry will be honored at the 2024 ESPYs

Prince Harry is known for his royal lineage, marriage to the fabulous Meghan Markle, and charitable works, among other things.

It is one of these charitable causes dear to his heart that is behind him being honored with yet another award this year.

Prince Harry is a professional at presenting and receiving awards: He recently presented Cameron Heyward with the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award and, at another event, received the Living Legend of Aviation Award.

ESPN has announced another exciting award that will be presented to Prince Harry in July. Prince Harry is one of a trio who will receive notable accolades, one each for courage, perseverance, and also service.

Serena Williams will host the 2024 ESPYs and award Steve Gleason the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, Dawn Staley the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance, and Prince Harry the Pat Tillman Award for Service.

According to a press release from ESPN, Prince Harry is slated to be honored with this award because of his “tireless work in making a positive impact for the veteran community through the power of sport.”

Fans are excited that Prince Harry is receiving an award because of his work with the Invictus Games

Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games Foundation 10 years ago and was recently in the UK for this momentous anniversary of the charity.

Prince Harry has spent many hours working to help the veterans the charity focuses on, even taking vacation time to do so, as he and Meghan did for Valentine’s Day this year.

This latest trip to the UK was in May for a Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral commemorating the 10th anniversary.

Now that ESPN has revealed that Prince Harry will receive this honor because of his work with Invictus, royal fans have shared how they feel on social media.

Royal fans have started to comment on the “absolute huge deal” of Prince Harry being awarded the Pat Tillman Award at the ESPN ESPYs. Pat Tillman, a former football player, became a veteran who was killed in action.

This is an absolute huge deal for Prince Harry to receive the Pat Tillman Award at the ESPN ESPY Awards. Pat was an NFL football player who left the game to serve in the Army after the 911 attacks.He was killed in action.This is well deserved for his work with the Invictus Games. pic.twitter.com/uM269SiIxj — justthefacts (@royalliedetectr) June 27, 2024

Another fan shared this short video of Cameron Heyward’s reaction to Prince Harry giving him an award, showcasing how exciting this is for royal fans.

Wait wait WAhhIT!! Who will be receiving the Pat Tillman Award during the 2024 ESPYS on July 11??



Thee Living Legend, Prince freaking Harry that who. 😁#PrinceHarry#ServiceIsUniversal#ShowUpDoGood#InvictusGames pic.twitter.com/iNnZwqiMcc — Vee Rose🧚🏾🇨🇦🇬🇭 (@Vrose01) June 27, 2024

Another fan shared that Prince Harry receiving this award is “such vindication and validation” of his hard work and shows what the military community may think of him.

Prince Harry receiving the Pat Tillman award is such vindication and validation for so many reasons including the symbolism of understanding and respect he’s found in America’s Military community. Finally he’s being judged on merit and not on idle tittle tattle and petty gossip. pic.twitter.com/WREH8AP2cs — Livvie O L (@lydia83891831) June 27, 2024

