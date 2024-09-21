Here’s why Prince Harry was spotted out at a star-studded event without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be leading separate lives lately, as news of another function one of them went to alone has come to light.

Prince Harry has regularly traveled to and from the United Kingdom without Meghan. On one visit to the Invictus Games, Meghan was close to the United Kingdom yet chose to stay away anyway.

Citing security concerns, Meghan stayed away from the United Kingdom during that visit while she and Prince Harry traveled to Nigeria earlier this year.

Meghan has also branched out independently recently, traveling solo to a fancy Hamptons entrepreneur weekend to mingle with Gwyneth Paltrow and Reese Witherspoon.

Prince Harry seems to have made a habit of these solo trips and appearances, but during a recent one, Meghan was supposed to attend.

A recent charity event held by Kevin Costner at his home in California saw many A-list stars, such as Pink, Kenny Loggins, and Prince Harry, in attendance.

Prince Harry is seen out at the event as Meghan calls in sick

Prince Harry and Meghan are well known for their love of charity and often hold many events associated with their Archewell Foundation. Kevin Costner asked Prince Harry and Meghan to help with one of his events this time.

Kevin invited Prince Harry and Meghan to help distribute awards to his honored first responders at the event.

Kevin Costner puts on a musical event called One805Live! that draws many A-list celebrities and locals. The money raised goes to support first responders in Santa Barbara County, California.

Because of the added media coverage, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would want to attend charity events because it helps to raise awareness. Paparazzi cover any event they go to and can help raise funds for charity.

For a good reason, Meghan was not in attendance; as an insider told The Mirror, “We were all hoping Meghan would attend like she did last year, but the word is that she is sick and could not make it.”

Prince Harry is slated to travel to New York City for several events this coming weekend, which Meghan will also miss, and then onto the United Kingdom.

As Monsters and Critics have reported, this United Kingdom visit may allow Prince Harry to see his dad, King Charles. King Charles may change his schedule to see his youngest son.

Prince Harry and Meghan have sent a plea to registered voters before the upcoming presidential election. They want voters to encourage those who haven’t registered to get it done.

Prince Harry has announced his upcoming trip to the United Kingdom, which is reportedly without Meghan in attendance.

