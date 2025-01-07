Here’s why Prince Harry is set to return to the UK without Meghan Markle again

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly lived separate lives lately, as they travel separately now.

The tactic that Prince Harry and Meghan use is to separate their brands from Harry & Meghan into two separate entities: Prince Harry and then Meghan.

Prince Harry started his solo trips worldwide several months ago, coinciding with his birthday in September 2024.

Meghan now stays home to care for the royal couple’s two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, while Prince Harry attends to his businesses and charities.

Prince Harry is planning a new trip, and it seems he will return to his home in the United Kingdom without his wife, Meghan.

Prince Harry’s latest trip to the United Kingdom is not a fun vacation or even for one of his charities. This time, it is a legal trip that he cannot postpone.

Prince Harry to return to the UK to fight a legal battle

Prince Harry is part of a group that sued the publishers of The Sun for unlawful information-gathering and invasion of privacy.

He and the Labour deputy leader, Lord Tom Watson, are expected to appear in the High Court in the United Kingdom when the trial resumes next month.

Hello Magazine reports that Meghan plans to stay home during this trip. Meghan has not traveled to the United Kingdom since Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in 2022 and seems to have no plans to return any time soon.

Harry has been adamant that the inadequate security provided to him and his family since he is no longer a working royal is a danger to Meghan and his children.

These security concerns could be why Meghan and the children stay home at their Montecito, California home while Prince Harry travels to the UK this time.

Prince Harry and Meghan seemingly have agreed to keep the kids safe at home with Meghan while Prince Harry travels.

Another reason why Meghan could be skipping this trip is because her new show, With Love, Meghan, is set to premiere soon on Netflix. Her working schedule may prevent her from traveling at that time.

