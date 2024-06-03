Here’s why Mike Tyson and Jake Paul’s fight got postponed

The highly anticipated fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul has been postponed.

Jake was set to join the legendary boxer in the ring on Saturday, July 20, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Unfortunately, the fight has to be rescheduled due to a health scare Mike suffered on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles last month.

In a statement from Most Valuable Promotions, the company putting on the fight that was set to stream on Netflix, a doctor’s visit for Mike forced the boxing match to be rescheduled.

According to the statement, Mike’s doctor only approved light workouts and conditions for the next several weeks, making it impossible for him to fight Jake.

“During a follow-up consultation on Thursday with medical professionals on his recent ulcer flare up, the recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations,” read part of the statement.

More details on why Mike Tyson and Jake Paul’s fight was postponed

The MVP statement explained that Mike and Jake agreed to postpone the match so they could compete on the highest level.

“We fully support Mike taking the necessary time to allow himself to perform at the level he expects of himself,” said MVP.

Since Mike is expected to return to his regular training schedule in a few weeks, the fight will be rescheduled for later this year at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

In fact, fans won’t have to wait much longer for the rescheduled date. MVP revealed in their statement that a new date will be announced this Friday, June 7.

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul react to postponed fight

In the MVP statement, Mike and Jake reacted to the news, giving their full support for postponing while also taking shots at their competition.

Meanwhile, over on X (formerly Twitter), Mike hyped up the feud by giving a health update while dissing Jake.

“Now feeling 100% even though I don’t need to be to beat Jake Paul.” Mike wrote.

Jake, for his part, shared a video with X apologizing to the fans but reassuring them he would get in the ring with Mike. The video even mentioned Mike talking smack and Jake expressing his readiness to win against the boxer once Mike is healthy again.

Postponing the event with Mike Tyson… pic.twitter.com/TrtOc5sIce — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 31, 2024

One thing is for sure. Mike Tyson and Jake Paul will be fighting at some point this year. The two men will also continue to trash talk until the event is done.

Are you Team Mike or Team Jake?