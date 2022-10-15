Here’s why Kourtney Kardashian is unsure of Scott Disick’s future on the show

Kourtney Kardashian at the 2016 Pre-Grammy Gala. Photo credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Kourtney Kardashian recently opened up about her thoughts concerning Scott Disick being featured on Hulu’s The Kardashians, and she wasn’t too pleased with him being featured so often on the reality show’s first season.

With its second season premiering this past September, The Kardashians offers fans a unique view into the life of the famous family.

Disick made an appearance on the show’s first season, though Kardashian recently revealed that she isn’t sure whether he’ll be returning.

Kardashian recently sat down with the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast to discuss her view on her ex’s presence on the series.

“I didn’t initially have a problem with it when I first watched it because I think we’re so used to the way that we’ve done things for so long and it’s been, you know, that kind of stuff would have been included,” she reportedly said on the podcast.

Seemingly referring to her recent marriage and newlywed life with Travis Barker, the California native added, “I was upset they chose to take my fairytale and include that part of it. And then it just bothered me, like, these people, at wherever are like making the choice of what my story is.”

The Kardashians star alludes to ‘toxic relationship’ with Scott Disick

Though Kardashian and Disick went their separate ways years ago, they still remain in contact as they continue to co-parent their three children.

Earlier this year, the 43-year-old opened up to fans on The Kardashians about her recent in-vitro fertilization (IVF) journey and subsequent weight gain.

After gushing about Barker’s support as she underwent treatments related to IVF, she seemingly referred to a toxic relationship with Disick, saying, “I used to always say this: When I’m super skinny, just know I’m not happy. … Not about eating. Not about staying at a certain weight. But, like, just in toxic relationships.”

This past week, fans made an old clip from Kourtney and Kim Take Miami go viral of Disick pressuring Kardashian to lose her postpartum weight after giving birth to their daughter Penelope.

Per Buzzfeed News, Disick said on the show in 2013, “Last time, you definitely tried to watch what you were eating after you had Mason,” adding that she should lose weight “the healthy way, just do it faster.”

Kourtney Kardashian’s vegan chicken partnership

Kardashian recently partnered with Daring Foods, which offers consumers a unique vegan alternative to chicken. At her recent Poolside with Poosh event, Daring Food’s fried chicken was served to the celebrity guests with a side of french fries.

According to VegNews, she and the Blink-182 drummer were both photographed eating the brand’s chicken earlier in the year, seemingly for a campaign.

Barker, who has adopted a vegan lifestyle for over a decade, was seen in one photo biting into a chicken kabob alongside his wife, who he married this past May after falling for the reality star last year.