Here’s why Kelly Ripa is devastated as Mark Consuelos worries he’s ‘lost’ her on LIVE

Live with Kelly and Mark will look different after what happened this week.

Kelly Ripa has assembled a team that seamlessly carries off her popular show, ensuring its continuity and your continued enjoyment.

The long-time employees who have been instrumental in shaping the show’s legacy are reaching retirement age, which means there will be some shakeups.

Disney recently honored Michael Gelman, the show’s executive producer, for 40 years of employment with the company.

Kelly Ripa herself received the coveted Disney Legends Award last month.

The event honoring Kelly occurred in California, and her daughter, Lola Consuelos, joined Mark Consuelos at the ceremony.

Another long-time employee and good friend of Kelly has retired from the show and ABC, and Kelly has revealed she is devastated by the news.

Kelly revealed that it was a devastating day on LIVE

As Kelly and Mark came out onstage to the last taping that Art Moore will be at, Kelly veered off course to hug Art again as she held back tears. Art is retiring; this was his last day on the LIVE set, and Kelly could not just walk by his seat without stopping to hug him.

This action left Mark upset and worried about Kelly. As he pulled out her chair so she could sit down, he exclaimed, “I lost you for a second.” Kelly has been hinting about retirement after Art leaves, which may have Mark on edge.

Kelly expressed her sadness over Art’s retirement, which she described as devastating because he had been an essential fixture in her work life.

Kelly said this was a “day for celebration, a day for joy, but a personally devastating day” for her.

Kelly and Mark have been celebrating Art’s retirement all week, even with a party after work midweek so everyone could say goodbye to him.

As Monsters and Critics have reported, Kelly even devoted a podcast episode to Art Moore.

Kelly shared a photo of the event on her temporary Instagram feed.

Kelly Ripa shared a photo of Art Moore’s retirement party. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly has been taking the loss hard and has even spoken about retiring rather than face working without Art at the show.

Live with Kelly and Mark celebrates Art Moore

The show has been honoring Art and his contributions all week. A particular segment on a recent episode was titled Fare Thee Well Art Moore.

The show also posted several photos from that episode on Instagram.

It will be interesting to watch the changes that will take place on LIVE as a new showrunner takes Art’s place.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.