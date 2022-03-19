Here’s why Britney Spears fans think she may already be pregnant

Fans believe Britney Spears may be pregnant after a recent Instagram video showing a pregnant stomach. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Britney Spears has made a triumphant return to Instagram with her signature full-body selfies, living room dance clips, and a random video of somebody’s pregnant stomach.

The video, without much explanation, has fans wondering if it’s the Baby One More Time singer’s way of hinting at her own pregnancy.

The TikTok video showed a baby kicking the mother from inside

Britney Spears, 40, who recently disabled her Instagram account for a short amount of time, reposted the video originally shared on TikTok by Lirios Andrés. The user, known as @lirios9595 on the platform, took videos to document her pregnancy that included clips of her unborn baby kicking from inside her stomach.

The video dramatically showed multiple up-close angles of her stomach expanding and stretching in different ways. Spears randomly reposted the video to her own Instagram account with no exact explanation as to why.

“Mommy… get me out of here 😬😃🙄🌹!!!!!! 🎥: lirios9595,” Britney wrote in the caption.

With no explanation in the caption, fans wondered if Britney posted the video to get her followers ready for her own pregnancy announcement.

What did fans say about the pregnancy video?

Fans of the Toxic singer fled to her comment section with confusion over the TikTok video of the pregnant belly.

“I think she’s been subtly hinting she is,” one user wrote, believing Britney has been telling her followers that she actually is pregnant.

User @adriroma questioned Britney – “Got something to tell us?”

Another fan freaked out over the thought of Britney having her third baby. “STOP!!! I ALMOST HAD A HEART ATTACK OMG BABY #3 IS COMING,” @honeysucklejasmine commented.

And other users, like @briannmolinaa, thought the video was of Britney herself. “GIRL thought u were pregnant!”

This isn’t the first time fans have thought Britney may have posted a pregnancy hint to her social media feed.

After her recent tropical getaway with her fiancé Sam Asghari, where fans even suspected the two may have tied the knot after Britney referred to him as her “husband,” Britney posted a photo with her hands suggestively resting on her stomach.

The photo series, which the singer shared last week, landed several comments from followers asking if the post was a pregnancy announcement.

Although Britney never answered the question her followers were asking, the caption of the post simply addressed her canine “baby” Sawyer and how much older her biological sons have gotten.

Brittany currently has two teenage sons, Sean and Jayden, whom she shares with her ex and former dancer Kevin Federline.

Is Britney Spears actually pregnant? Or was she just sharing a viral TikTok video that her followers have been overanalyzing? As long as the singer doesn’t continue to disable her public account, fans can be sure to follow along with any updates or clarifications to come.